Transrail Lighting IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Transrail Lighting is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, December 24. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Thursday, December 26. The engineering and construction company had received a strong response from the investors during the three-day bidding.

The IPO of Transrail Lighting was open for bidding between December 19-23. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 410-432 per share with a lot size of 34 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 838.91 crore from its IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 400 and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,01,60,000 equity shares.



The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 80.80 times, thanks to a strong interest from qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs), whose quota was subscribed 201.06 times. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 76.41 times. Allocation for retail investors and employees were booked 22.07 times and 4.07 times, respectively.



Grey market premium (GMP) of Transrail Lighting has managed to hold its ground despite the volatility in the broader markets. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 190-200 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of up to 44 per cent for the investors. The GMP has inched higher following the strong bidding.



Incorporated in February 2008, Mumbai-based Transrail Lighting is an engineering and construction company focused on power transmission and distribution and manufacturing lattice structures, conductors, and monopoles. The company has completed over 200 power transmission and distribution projects so far.



Inga Ventures, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, IDBI Capital Market Services are the book running lead managers of the Transrail Lighting IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE with Friday, December 27, Tuesday as the tentative date of listing.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Transrail Lighting, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Transrail Lighting Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.