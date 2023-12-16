DOMS Industries IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP and listing date

DOMS Industries is scheduled to announce the basis of allotment of its shares mostly likely on Monday, December 18. The primary offering of the stationery and art product player had received a bumper response from the investors, led by the institutional bidders, during the three-day bidding process.



The DOMS Industries sold its IPO in the price band of Rs 750-790 per share with a lot size of 18 shares, which was open for bidding between December 13 to December 15. The company aimed to raise about 1,200 crore from its primary offering, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 350 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 10,759,493 equity shares.



The issue was overall subscribed 93.52 times as the portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 115.97 times, while the non-institutional investors' category was subscribed 66.51 times. The quota reserved for retail investors and employees was subscribed 69.67 times and 29.21 times, respectively during the bidding process.



Grey market premium (GMP) of DOMS Industries has seen a sturdy rise, following the robust bidding from categories of investors. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 520-530 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 65-67 per cent for the investors. However, it was around Rs 490-500, before the bidding for the issue commenced.



Incorporated in 2006, DOMS Industries stands as a prominent entity in the stationery and art product sector. It specializes in the conception, advancement, production, and commerce of a diverse array of items, all falling under the flagship brand name 'DOMS'. The company has cultivated a global footprint, spanning across more than 40 countries.



Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue of DOMS Industries and suggested subscribing to subscribe it following the strong market share, growth potential, ast-growing demand for branded stationery products and robust distribution network in the country or across the globe.



JM Financial, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities, and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers for the DOMS Industries IPO, with Link Intime India appointed for the issue. Shares of the company will be listed on both BSE and NSE, with December 20, Wednesday, as the tentative date of listing.



Investors, who bid for the issue of DOMS Industries, can check the allotment status on the BSE website's IPO application check page. Check-in equity, under the issue type and select DOMS Industries Limited in the dropbox; type-in the application number and add the PAN card number before checking-in at 'I am not a Robot' before hitting the submit button.



Allotment status can also be checked through the online portal of Link Intime India, the registrar to the issue. Visit the web portal of Link Intime and select the IPO of DOMS Industries in the dropbox. Enter the either PAN Card number, Application Number or DP Client ID as selected tab and hit 'search' to get the allotment status for your application.

