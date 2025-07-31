FlySBS Aviation IPO opens on August 1; check price band, issue size, latest GMP & more

The initial public offering of FlySBS Aviation kicks-off for bidding on Friday, August 01. The company is selling its shares in the range of Rs 210-225 apiece. Lot size for the issue has been fixed for a minimum of 600 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The SME issue will conclude for bidding on Tuesday, August 5.

FlySBS Aviation is looking to raise a total of Rs 102.53 crore via IPO, which is entirely a fresh share sale of up to 45,57,000 equity shares. The net proceeds from the issue shall be utilized towards funding capital expenditure towards acquisition of six new aircraft, debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

Established in August 2020, Chennai-based FlySBS Aviation, is an Indian aviation company specializing in private jet services. It provides air chartering services on domestic and international routes, successfully flying clients to destinations across six continents, marking its presence in various cities including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and more.

Each lot of the issue, including 600 shares, valued at Rs 225 apiece is worth at Rs 1,35,000. Retail investors need to apply for a minimum of two lots or 1,200 equity shares worth Rs 2,70,000. Non-retail investors need to apply for a minimum of three lots or 1,800 equity shares worth Rs 4,05,000. Its GMP stood at Rs 150 apiece, suggesting nearly 67 per cent gains for the investors.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, the company reported a net profit of Rs 28.4 crore with a revenue of Rs 195.38 crore. Its net profit at Rs 11.25 crore with a revenue of Rs 106.72 crore for the year 2023-24. The company shall command a total market capitalization close to Rs 390 crore.

It has an allocation of 2,29,800 equity shares or Rs 5.17 crore in the offer as the market maker portion. The company has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 per cent of the allocations. Retail investors will have 35 per cent quota in the net offer.

Vivro Financial Services is the book-running lead manager of the Flysbs Aviation IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Flysbs Aviation IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking,. Shares of the company shall be listed at NSE Emerge platform on Friday August 08.