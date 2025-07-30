Jyoti Global Plast IPO to open on August 4, check price band, issue size & more

Jyoti Global Plast, a polymer-based packaging manufacturer, is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on the Emerge platform of NSE. The IPO aims to raise Rs 35.44 crore, with subscriptions open from August 4 to August 6. The offering consists of 53.70 lakh shares, including a fresh issue of 40,50,000 shares and an offer for sale of up to 10,50,000 equity shares. The price band is set between Rs 62 and Rs 66 per share, and the minimum investment lot size for retail investors is 4,000 shares, amounting to Rs 2.64 lakh at the upper price band.

The proceeds from this IPO will fund a new manufacturing unit at MIDC Mahad, a solar power plant, loan repayments, and other corporate purposes. Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the issue.

Incorporated in January 2004, Jyoti Global Plast has grown in the plastic moulding sector, offering custom solutions across industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food & beverage. The company's product lineup includes industrial packaging solutions, automotive components, and childcare products. Recently, it expanded into the defence and aerospace sectors, securing an order book worth over Rs 20 crore.

Financially, Jyoti Global Plast has demonstrated strong performance, reporting a net profit of Rs 6.08 crore and revenues of Rs 93.48 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Its total income stood at Rs 93.79 crore, with an EBITDA of Rs 11.65 crore and EBITDA margins at 12.47 per cent. This financial health underpins its strategic expansion into sectors such as drones and anti-drone systems.

The company's manufacturing capabilities are supported by two units located in Mumbai, serving over 1,000 clients. Its venture into high-potential areas like defence and aerospace, including drone jammers and detectors, positions it well for future growth. Additionally, Jyoti Global Plast is a vendor for an Indian subsidiary of a US-listed company with a substantial market capitalisation.

Unistone Capital is the lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the issue and LFC Securities is the market for the issue, who has a reservation of 2,70,000 equity shares in the IPO. The company's shares are expected to list soon after on the NSE Emerge platform.