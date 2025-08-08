Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Highway Infrastructure is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares most likely on Friday, August 08, 2025. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, July 29. The refurbished electronics player's IPO saw a bumper response from the investors during the three-day bidding process.

The IPO of Indore-based Highway Infrastructure was open for bidding between August 05 and August 07, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 65-70 per share with a lot size of 211 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 130 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 97.52 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 46.40 lakh shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 300.60 times, attracting birds worth Rs 33,759.30 crore, with more than 46.36 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked an astounding 420.57 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 447.32 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 155.58 times.

Indore-based Highway Infrastructure, incorporated in 1995, is an Indian infrastructure development and management company engaged in tollway collection, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects, and real estate development. The company specializes in the construction and maintenance of roads, highways, bridges, and residential projects.

The grey market premium of Highway Infrastructure has remained firm despite volatile market conditions, thanks to bumper bidding. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 38-40 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of about 54-57 per cent for the investors. The GMP has remained firm throughout the bidding process.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager of the Highway Infrastructure IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Refund shall be initiated by Monday, August 11 and shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE with Tuesday, August 12 as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Highway Infrastructure, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Highway Infrastructure Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit Search to know your allotment status.