Highway Infrastructure IPO concludes: Rs 130 crore issue garners bids worth Rs 33,759 crore

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Highway Infrastructure Ltd ended on Thursday, with the Rs 130-crore issue attracting bids worth over Rs 33,759 crore. The strong response was largely driven by institutional investors, who alone bid for shares worth Rs 25,202 crore.

According to BSE data, investors applied for 4,82,27,63,700 equity shares -- 300.61 times the 1,60,43,046 shares on offer. The non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 447.32 times on the final day, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion saw a subscription of 420.57 times. The retail investor category was subscribed 155.58 times.

Of the total net offer, 30 per cent was allocated to QIBs, another 30 per cent to NIIs and at least 40 per cent to retail investors.

Highway Infra offered its shares in a price band of Rs 65-70 per share. The IPO included a fresh issue worth Rs 97.52 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 46.40 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 32.48 crore. Net proceeds from the IPO will be used to meet working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.

Before the IPO, the company raised Rs 23.4 crore from four anchor investors by allotting 33.4 lakh shares at Rs 70 each. The anchor investors included VPK Global Ventures Fund, HDFC Bank, Abans Finance and Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund.

Shares of Highway Infrastructure are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of August 12. In the unlisted market, the company's shares commanded strong demand with a grey market premium (GMP) of over 51 per cent above the issue price.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Highway Infras reported a net profit of Rs 22.40 crore on a revenue of Rs 504.48 crore. In FY24, it posted a profit of Rs 21.41 crore on revenue of Rs 576.58 crore. At these valuations, the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stands at Rs 502.04 crore.

Its consolidated order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore, comprising Rs 59.53 crore from the toll collection segment and Rs 606.78 crore from its EPC infrastructure business.