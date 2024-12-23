Stocks in news: UltraTech, RIL, TCS, Vedanta, NTPC Green, IOC, Auro Pharma & Laurus Labs

Indian benchmark indices bled for another trading session on Friday as the anticipation of the slower rate cuts spooked the Dalal Street traders. BSE Sensex cracked 1,176.46 points, or 1.49 per cent, to end at 78,041.59. NSE's Nifty50 plunged 364.20 points or 1.52 per cent, to settle at 23,587.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, December 23, 2024:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Digital Fibre Instructions Trust (Digifibre) and Vedanta will trade ex-dividend later today.



UltraTech Cement: The Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of India Cements by UltraTech Cement. UltraTech will acquire 10.13 crore shares held by the promoters and the other shareholder in India Cements and will make an open offer for up to 8.05 crore shares (26 per cent equity) in India Cements at a price of Rs 390 per share from public shareholders.



Reliance Industries: The oil-to-telecom major's subsidiary Reliance Digital Health has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 45 per cent equity stake in Health Alliance Group for $10 million. HAGI is a US-based healthcare company specializing in designing technology-driven solutions for the underserved in the United States, India, and the rest of the world.



Tata Consultancy Services: The IT solution major's subsidiary Tata Consultancy Services (Africa) has entered into an agreement with Isisekelo Sethu Trust to sell and dispose of its 30 per cent shares in TCS SA to comply with the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) guidelines in South Africa.



Vedanta: Vedanta will not carve out a separate listed unit for its base metals business. It will consider the base metals business demerger at a later stage, while the share entitlement ratio for the demerger of the remaining five businesses would remain unchanged.



Aurobindo Pharma: Curateq Biologics, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the pharma company, has obtained marketing authorization from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Bevgolva, its bevacizumab biosimilar version. Bevacizumab is used in the treatment of multiple cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer.



NTPC Green Energy: The recently listed renewable energy company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bihar government to establish renewable energy projects in Bihar.



Fortis Healthcare: The healthcare company has acquired 59.7 lakh equity shares of its subsidiary Agilus Diagnostics from the International Finance Corporation at a price of Rs 719.2 per share, for Rs 429.37 crore.



Indian Oil Corporation: The oil marketing player's board has approved an investment of Rs 657.33 crore for setting up a yarn project at Bhadrak, Odisha. The project, which is a 50:50 joint venture with MCPI.



Piramal Enterprises: The shadow lender's board has approved the public issuance of secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 1,000 each, amounting up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches.



Laurus Labs: Investors Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital have together invested Rs 120 crore in Laurus Bio, a subsidiary company of the drug maker. The company completed the said transaction on December 20.



TeamLease Services: The commercial services firm has announced the execution of a definitive agreement with TSR Darashaw HR Services. The company announced the availing of board approval to acquire a stake in Crystal HR and Security Solutions (Crystal HR). TeamLease will acquire a 90 per cent stake in TSR Darashaw and a 30 per cent stake in Crystal HR and Security.



Hindustan Construction Company: HCC's stake in Steiner AG, held via wholly owned subsidiaries HCC Mauritius and HCC Mauritius Enterprises, has been sold to Uniresolv SA, an affiliate of m3 immobilier Holding SA (m3), a prominent player in Geneva's real estate and finance sectors.



AGI Greenpac: The packaging company's board has approved the company's fund raising of up to Rs 1,500 crore via preferential issue, private placement, rights issue, public issue, qualified institutional placement, or other modes.