IPO-bound Belrise Industries acquires H-One India from Japanese parent

IPO-bound Belrise Industries, a leading name in automotive components, has successfully acquired H-One India from the Japanese company, H-One Co. The acquisition is set to bolster Belrise's design and manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the Indian automotive market, by incorporating high-tensile steel technologies crucial for vehicle safety and efficiency.



H-One India has been a notable player in the development of high-tensile steel components and tools for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers. Such materials are vital for enhancing vehicle safety, fuel efficiency, and overall performance, with their superior strength-to-weight ratios. By integrating these capabilities, Belrise intends to expand its product offerings and customer base, tapping into H-One India's established relationships with multiple Indian and Japanese OEMs.



This strategic acquisition will also allow Belrise to enhance its production capacity and logistical efficiency through H-One India's manufacturing facilities in North India. Such an expansion is seen as a significant step in diversifying its product range and reaching a broader market. The transaction was advised by X-B4 Advisory and Desai & Diwanji, underscoring the strategic importance of this move within the industry.



Belrise, incorporated in 1996, is known for its extensive range of safety-critical systems and engineering solutions across various vehicle segments. With a 24% market share in the two-wheeler metal components sector, Belrise operates 15 manufacturing facilities across India. For the financial year ending March 31, 2024, the company's revenue stood at INR 74,842.41 million, showcasing its substantial presence in the automotive component industry.



By acquiring H-One India, Belrise aims to consolidate its position as a major player in the automotive component sector, enhancing its technological capabilities and market reach. This acquisition is expected to bring significant benefits, including increased production efficiency and a stronger foothold in the competitive automotive market.



Belrise Industries has already received the approval from SEBI to launch a Rs 2,150 crore IPO, which shall be entirely a fresh share sale, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. Axis Capita, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), Jefferies India and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers and Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.