Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks: 3 smallcap shares that seasoned investor sold in Q4

Seasoned investor Dolly Khanna trimmed stakes in at least three listed companies namely CPCL, Nitin Spinners and Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure in the March quarter while she stayed put on Deepak Spinners, latest shareholding patterns suggest. Khanna held stakes in 14 companies worth Rs 230.40 crore, as per publicly available data with Trendlyne.

In CPCL, Khanna trimmed stake to 3,164,020 shares or 2.12 per cent at the end of March quarter from 3,276,408 shares or 2.20 per cent at the end of December quarter. This was the third straight quarter when Khanna trimmed stake in the refiner. Khanna's stake in CPCL was worth Rs 78 crore at last count.

She cut stake to 1,20,520 shares or 1.41 per cent in Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure from 1,38,424 shares or 1.62 per cent in the December quarter. That stake is worth just over Rs 5 crore at last count. Khanna has cut stake in this company for the third quarter in a row. She held 1.76 per cent in Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure as of June 2022 quarter.

In Nitin Spinners, Khanna trimmed stake to 747,793 shares or 1.33 per cent from 7,79,793 shares or 1.39 per cent in the previous quarter. Khanna's stake in this company was worth roughly Rs 19 crore. This was the fourth straight quarter when Khanna pared stake in Nitin Spinners. She held 9,93,016 shares or 1.77 per cent stake in this company, at the end of March 2022 quarter.

Khanna did not tinker with her holding in Deepak Spinners, which stood unchanged at 83,263 shares or 1.16 per cent. She held Rs 2 crore worth shares in this company.

Monte Carlo Fashions, KCP, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Talbros Automotive Components and Prakash Pipes are some of Khanna's other portfolio stocks. These companies are yet to announce their March quarter shareholding patterns.

In the December quarter, Khanna was seen trimming stake in at least six of her portfolio stocks while she was seen increasing stakes in three others.

