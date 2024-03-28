scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
IPO lock-ins for 66 stocks worth $17.7 bn to get lifted in April-July

Feedback

IPO lock-ins for 66 stocks worth $17.7 bn to get lifted in April-July

Bharat Highways Invit, RK Swamy, JG Chemicals, Gopal Snacks, Popular Vehicles & Services and Krystal Integrated Services are some of the counters where the one-month lock-ins get lited in April, as per a study by Nuvama Institutional Equities. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
IPO lock-ins for 66 stocks worth $17.7 bn to get lifted in April-July IPO lock-ins for 66 stocks worth $17.7 bn to get lifted in April-July

A total of $17.7 billion worth shares would be eligible to be sold in the secondary market, as pre-listing shareholder lock-in periods for 66 stocks get lifted in the coming four months. Among the stocks where the one-month share lock-ins get lifted included Platinum Industries and Exicom Telesystems on April 1. Bharat Highways Invit, RK Swamy, JG Chemicals, Gopal Snacks, Popular Vehicles & Services and Krystal Integrated Services are some of the counters where the one-month lock-ins get lifted in April, as per a study by Nuvama Institutional Equities. 

Here one must note that the lock-in value pertains to the total lock-up opening shares. Not all of these shares will come for sale as a sizable portion of these share are also held by Promoter & Group. The study included both promoters and non-promoters and encompassed businesses listed up until March 25, 2024.

In the case of Platinum Industries, the lock-in at 19 lakh shares account for 3 per cent of the outstanding shares. For JC Chemicals, it is 4 per ecnt; while it is 6 per cent for RK Swamy and 2 per cent for Gopal Snacks. Lock-in shares account for 4 per cent of Popular Vehicles & Services outstanding shares and 5 per ecnt of Krystal Integrated Services shares. 

Mukka Protein (April 8, 5 per cent of oustanding), Jyoti CNC Auto (April 11, 3 per cent), Medi Assist Halthcare (April 17, 6 per cent), Epack Durables (April 24, 4 per cent) and Nova Agritech (April 29, 6 per cent) are some of the stocks that have 3-month stock lock-in opening in April. 

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels (May 8), Jana Small Finance Bank (May 13), Rashi Peripherals (May 13), Capital Small Finance Bank (May 13), Entero Healthcare (May 15) and Vibhor Steel Tubes (May 16) are some of the stocks where the pre-listing 3-month shareholding lock-in will get lifted. 

IPO

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 28, 2024, 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement