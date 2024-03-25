IPOs to watch out this week: TAC Security, Radiowalla, SRM Contractors, Blue Pebble and more

The primary market this week will see nearly 13 IPOs queueing up for subscription. Some of the names include SRM Contractors, Trust Fintech, Blue Pebble, TAC and Vruddhi Engineering Works.

From mainboard, SRM Contractors opens from March 26 to March 28. The price band has been set at Rs 200-210 a share. The firm plans to raise Rs 130.2 crore via a fresh issue of 62 lakh shares. In the SME segment, Blue Pebble, Aspire & Innovative Advertising, Trust Fintech, Vruddhi Engineering Works, and GConnect Logitech and Supply Chain will open on March 26 and close on March 28.

Ashish Kacholia-backed Radiowalla Network and Vijay Kedia-backed TAC Infosec will open on March 27 and close on April 2.

The IPO of TAC Infosec shall open for bidding on Wednesday March 27. Investors can subscribe to the SME issue until Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The company has fixed its price band in the range of Rs 100-106 apiece, with a lot size of 1,200 equity shares and its multiples thereafter.

Radiowalla is aiming to raise Rs 14.25 Crore on upper price band through this IPO, with shares set to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.



The issue size is Up to 18,75,200 equity shares at face value of Rs 10 each.

Other names to look out for this week include Yash Optics & Lens, Jay Kailash Namkeen, K2 Infragen, Aluwind Architectural, and Creative Graphics Solutions India. Vishwas Agri Seeds and Naman In-Store (India) IPOs will close on March 26 and March 27, respectively. There will be two more companies, Chatha Foods and Omfurn India, that will list on exchanges on March 27 and March 28.

TAC Security will be the first pure-play cyber security company to be listed on Indian stock exchanges.

