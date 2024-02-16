scorecardresearch
IPO watch: Entero Healthcare Solutions stock listing today. Here's what its GMP suggests

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO listing: The issue had received a muted response from investors, with the quota reserved for non institutional investors getting undersubscribed.

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd is set to make its market debut today. If one goes by grey market trends, a muted listing is likely. The stock was commanding a thin grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 2 over the issue price of Rs 1,258, suggesting a flattish debut. The Rs 1,600 crore initial public offer (IPO), which ran from February 9 to February 13, was sold in the Rs 1,195-Rs 1,258 price band. The basis of allotment for the same was done on Wednesday while shares were credited to investors demat accounts on Thursday.

The IPO had received a muted response from investors, with the quota reserved for non institutional investors getting undersubscribed. The issue had asked for a PE of 111.2 times at the upper price band based on FY24E earnings. Overall, the IPO was subscribed 1.53 times. 

Entero Healthcare Solutions' focus is to create an organised and technology-driven healthcare product distribution platform that serves the entire healthcare ecosystem pan-India, said a brokearge.

"The company’s pan-India approach to acquiring and integrating smaller distributors has increased its geographic reach and has grown its customer base. The company uses growth strategies such as product port-folio expansion, increased customer reach, improved service levels, and technology-based solutions to boost its market share. The company replicates this approach while expanding into new geographies and continuously attracting collaborations from the distributors. The company also has a record of sustained consolidated revenue from operation, growing at a CAGR of 36.2 per cent during FY21-23," BP Equities said in a note.

"Looking at the industry growth, Entero, which is one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare product distributors, is expected to grow from 8-10 per cent in FY23 to 20-30 per cent by FY28. Going ahead, the improvement in operational performance is anticipated to be driven by a wide range of products offered, operations aimed at providing high fill rates to customers, technology-driven inventory management and order placing mechanisms for customers, economies of scale advantage, and competitive and transparent pricing," the brokerage noted. 

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 16, 2024, 7:58 AM IST
