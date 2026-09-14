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IPOs this week: NSE, Hero Motors, SS Retail, Jindal Supreme, Sonaselection; check GMP, key dates

IPOs this week: NSE, Hero Motors, SS Retail, Jindal Supreme, Sonaselection; check GMP, key dates

BSE3,384.00(2.36%)

The much-awaited NSE IPO will open for public subscription on September 17 and close on September 21. The anchor book will open on September 16, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 9:15 AM IST
IPOs this week: NSE, Hero Motors, SS Retail, Jindal Supreme, Sonaselection; check GMP, key datesThe NSE IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 1,700-1,785 per share.

The primary market is set for a busy week, with five mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) scheduled to open for subscription and companies set to make their stock-market debuts. Trading on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain suspended on Monday, September 14, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, with IPO activity resuming from Tuesday, September 15.

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The much-awaited NSE IPO will open for public subscription on September 17 and close on September 21. The anchor book will open on September 16, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore equity shares, down from 14.9 crore shares proposed in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). This represents a reduction of around 15 per cent in the number of shares offered.

The NSE IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 1,700-1,785 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the issue is estimated to raise around Rs 22,569 crore. Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the proceeds will accrue to the selling shareholders.

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SS Retail IPO

The SS Retail IPO will open for subscription on September 16 and close on September 18. The anchor book is scheduled to open on September 15.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 403-424 per share. The company plans to raise up to Rs 360 crore through a fresh issue, while existing shareholders, including promoters, will sell shares worth up to Rs 140 crore through an OFS.

Jindal Supreme IPO

Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd, which manufactures plastic piping solutions and related products, has fixed the price band for its IPO at Rs 88-93 per share. The Rs 125-crore issue will open on September 16 and close on September 18.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.07 crore equity shares, amounting to nearly Rs 100 crore at the upper price band, and an OFS of 26.86 lakh shares worth around Rs 25 crore by promoter group entity VVJ Enterprise Private Limited.

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Hero Motors IPO

Auto parts manufacturer Hero Motors Ltd has fixed the price band for its IPO at Rs 79-84 per share. The Rs 1,000-crore issue will open for subscription on September 16 and close on September 18.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 600 crore and an OFS of shares worth up to Rs 400 crore by promoters.

Sonaselection IPO

Sonaselection has set the price band for its IPO at Rs 94-99 per share. The issue is scheduled to open on September 17 and close on September 21, with the anchor book opening on September 16.

The Bhilwara-based company's maiden public issue comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1.43 crore equity shares. At the upper price band of Rs 99, the fresh issue is valued at Rs 141.57 crore. There is no OFS component.

IPO GMP

Sonaselection IPO GMP stood at Rs 0, indicating that the shares were trading in the grey market at the issue price of Rs 99, with no premium or discount.

NSE IPO GMP stood at Rs 210. At the upper price band of Rs 1,785, the implied price based on the grey market premium is Rs 1,995, representing a premium of 11.76 per cent.

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SS Retail IPO GMP stood at Rs 120. Against the upper price band of Rs 424, the implied price based on the grey market premium is Rs 544, indicating a premium of 28.30 per cent.

Jindal Supreme IPO GMP stood at Rs 27. At the upper price band of Rs 93, the implied price based on the grey market premium is Rs 120, representing a premium of 29.03 per cent.

Hero Motors IPO GMP stood at Rs 24. Against the upper price band of Rs 84, the implied price based on the grey market premium is Rs 108, indicating a potential listing gain of 28.57 per cent.

Grey market premiums are unofficial indicators and do not guarantee the listing price of a stock. The tentative listing date for NSE and Sonaselection shares is September 24, while SS Retail, Jindal Supreme and Hero Motors shares are expected to list on September 23.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 14, 2026 9:15 AM IST
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