Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Sensex, Nifty settle lower but recover sharply from intraday lows; here's why

Sensex, Nifty settle lower but recover sharply from intraday lows; here's why

DRREDDY1,165.50(1.97%)

Sensex recovered 621.6 points from its intraday low of 74,160.16, while Nifty bounced back 166.7 points from a low of 23,231.40.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 4:10 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty settle lower but recover sharply from intraday lows; here's whyOn the sectoral front, Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal remained under pressure, while Nifty IT and Nifty Private Bank provided some support.

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday but recovered sharply from their intraday low levels. At close, the 30-share BSE Sensex pack fell 120.83 points or 0.16 per cent to 74,781.76, while the NSE Nifty index declined 79.70 points or 0.34 per cent to 23,398.10.

Sensex recovered 621.6 points from its intraday low of 74,160.16, while Nifty bounced back 166.7 points from a low of 23,231.40.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Among Nifty constituents, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd were the top gainers, while JSW Steel Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd emerged as the biggest laggards.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal remained under pressure, while Nifty IT and Nifty Private Bank provided some support.

Why market cuts narrowed

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, stated, "The market recovered from intraday lows, aided by value buying in select sectors, particularly IT, following a positive opening in European markets."

Nair, however, added, "Despite the rebound, weak market breadth suggests broader consolidation persists. While elevated crude prices, foreign outflows, and geopolitical uncertainty may keep volatility high, resilient domestic fundamentals and strong institutional support continue to attract buying at lower levels, limiting downside risks and supporting the medium-term outlook."

Advertisement

Buying in banks

"The banking benchmark index also opened with a gap down. However, robust short covering triggered a recovery of nearly 890 points from the day's low. Nifty Bank formed a strong bullish candle with a lower wick on daily charts, indicating buying traction at lower levels. The index closed 0.24 per cent higher despite the gap-down opening, highlighting increased buyer participation at lower levels," said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

Crude oil slips

Brent crude prices eased after nearing the $110-a-barrel mark. At last check, Brent crude futures were down 3.69 per cent at $103.66 a barrel, while US WTI crude declined 3.36 per cent to $99.04.

Nifty outlook

Advertisement

"Going forward, the 23,250–23,230 zone could act as a crucial support area, coinciding with today's low. A sustained breach below 23,230 could accelerate selling pressure towards 23,080 level. On the upside, 23,600–23,620 is likely to act as an immediate hurdle. A sustained move above 23,620 could extend the pullback towards 23,800 levels," SBI Securities' Shah said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more