IREDA shares zoom 115% from IPO issue price; log high turnover, volumes

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) extended gains for the second straight session on Thursday with the stock rising 115% over its IPO issue price of Rs 32. IREDA shares hit an intraday high of Rs 68.91 on BSE, a 115.34% gain to the IPO price. Market cap of IREDA rose to Rs 17,682 crore in early deals. The firm saw 93.48 crore shares changing hands amounting to a high turnover of Rs 62.47 crore on BSE. In the current session, IREDA shares rose 15% to Rs 68.91 against the previous close of Rs 59.99 on BSE.

The stock has gained for the second consecutive session post listing.

On Wednesday, IREDA shares closed over 87% higher on their market debut. IREDA stock zoomed 87.5% to Rs 60 against the IPO price of Rs 32 on NSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 16,126 crore on NSE.

On BSE, the stock closed 87.47% higher from its IPO price at Rs 59.99. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 16,123.90 crore on BSE. The stock gained 20% on BSE against the listing price of Rs 50.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities has advised those who have been allotted shares to hold for the long term.

“IREDA listing was above street expectations. We believe post listing there would be decent demand for the shares as it had received overwhelming response from all kinds of investors especially from long term funds. We also believe IREDA can act as a proxy play for the growth in the Indian renewable energy sector. We strongly believe IREDA gives allotted investors a long term opportunity to hold and raid the growth in the sector in serves, hence recommending all allotted investors ‘Hold for long term’ while those who failed to get allotments can accumulate on every dip for holding it for healthy long term returns as markets always reward a player who has high visibility and growth potential.”

Abhijeet from Tips2trades said, "IREDA stock price saw a strong listing with next resistance at Rs 68.5. Allotted investors can hold buy positions till Daily close below support of Rs 55.7 is not achieved."

The IREDA stock made a strong market debut on November 29, listing at a 56.25% premium over the IPO issue price. IREDA stock listed at Rs 50 on BSE, a premium of 56.25% over the IPO issue price of Rs 32.

The stock listed at Rs 50 on NSE.

The price band of IREDA's IPO was Rs 30-32 apiece with a lot size of 460 shares. The share sale was open for bidding between November 21 and November 23. The state-run PSU player raised a total of Rs 2,150.21 crore via the IPO route, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 1,290.13 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26,87,76,471 equity shares.

IDBI Capital Markets, BoB Capital Markets and SBI Capital Markets were the book running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India was the registrar for the issue.

The firm raised Rs 643.26 crore from 58 anchor investors including Goldman Sachs, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia), Societe Generale, GAM Star Emerging Equity, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Moon Capital Trading, and Copthall Mauritius.

The company allotted 20,10,19,726 equity shares at Rs 32 apiece to the anchor investors which include 13 mutual funds. These 13 mutual funds have applied through a total of 32 schemes in the IREDA IPO anchor book.

IREDA is a Mini Ratna (Category - I) government enterprise. It is administratively controlled by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA has been actively promoting, developing, and extending financial assistance for new and renewable energy projects, as well as energy efficiency and conservation projects for over 36 years.

Also read: Gandhar Oil Refinery makes stellar D-st debut; lists at 76% premium at Rs 298 on NSE