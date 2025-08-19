Raymond Lifestyle shares zoomed 10%; what's next on charts?

Shares of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd -- the demerged retail and lifestyle arm of Raymond Ltd -- surged 10.02 per cent on Tuesday to close at Rs 1,196.70. The scrip recorded high trading volume today on BSE as 55,000 shares changed hands, five times higher than the two-week average volume of 11,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 6.47 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 7,290.73 crore.

"Raymond Lifestyle reported its highest Q1 performance in the seasonally weakest quarter of the year, with a total income of Rs 1,475 crore, a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 18 per cent, mainly driven by improved business performance in the Branded Textile and Branded Apparel segments led by volume growth. Our EBITDA stood at Rs 122 crore in the first quarter of FY26, with an EBITDA margin of 8.2 per cent, reflecting a growth of 36 per cent YoY on account of higher sales due to higher volumes, improved product mix, and operating leverage," said Amit Agarwal, Group Chief Financial Officer at Raymond Lifestyle in a recent earnings call.

Technically, the stock is showing short-term traction but remains capped by resistance at Rs 1,200. Analysts suggest a breakout above this level could trigger further gains, while support is seen around Rs 1,130–1,030.

"Raymond Lifestyle has witnessed some traction in the past couple of sessions. However, the near-term outlook remains subdued as long as the Rs 1,200 mark (its previous swing high) continues to act as a resistance. A clear breakout above this level could trigger fresh buying interest. On the downside, the Rs 1,080–1,030 zone is expected to provide support in the near term," said Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One.

Echoing a similar view, Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President, Retail Research at Religare Broking, noted that the stock faces immediate resistance at Rs 1,200, with a decisive close above this level needed for further upside. He added that near-term support is placed around Rs 1,130.

Raymond Lifestyle, backed by a legacy of well-known brands like Park Avenue, Raymond RTW, Parx and ColorPlus, currently has a relatively limited footprint with 463 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), including Ethnix stores.

The company aims to ramp up its retail presence significantly, targeting 900 EBOs by FY27. This expansion is expected to be driven by the growth of brands like Park Avenue, ColorPlus and Ethnix, each of which is projected to scale up to around 300 stores across Tier-1 to Tier-4 cities.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 56.14 per cent stake in the company.