KSH International raised fund via pre-IPO placement from Malabar India Fund & others

KSH International has attracted a notable Rs 35 crore pre-IPO investment through a private placement of 911,458 equity shares at Rs 384 per share. The round featured participation from prominent investors, including Malabar India Fund Limited, Jabeen Ajay Menon, Ajay Menon, Sunil Nagayya Shetty, Salil Ajay Bhargava, and Rupal K Sancheti. According to a media advertisement in the Financial Express dated 9 December 2025, this placement was conducted in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers to the upcoming IPO.

Malabar India Fund received an allocation of 851,563 equity shares, amounting to Rs 32.7 crore. Rupal K Sancheti was allotted 39,062 shares for Rs 1.5 crore and Salil Ajay Bhargava 13,021 shares for Rs 0.5 crore. Allotments were finalised on 8 December 2025.

The forthcoming IPO for KSH International is set to comprise a fresh issue of Rs 420 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 325 crore by promoters Kushal Subbayya Hegde, Pushpa Kushal Hegde, Rajesh Kushal Hegde, and Rohit Kushal Hegde. The division between fresh issuance and promoter offloading is designed to balance capital raising for business expansion and provide an exit opportunity for early stakeholders.

KSH International is a leading manufacturer in its sector. As stated in a CARE Report, It is the third largest manufacturer of magnet winding wires in India in terms of production capacity in Fiscal 2025." The firm's products form essential components in capital goods such as transformers, motors, alternators, and generators, placing it at the core of India's industrial supply chain.

The company is also positioned on the global stage. As per the CARE Report, "It is also the largest exporter of magnet winding wires from India in terms of export revenues in Fiscal 2025." Commencing operations in 1981 in Taloja, Raigad, Maharashtra, KSH International has, over four decades, diversified into a range of standard and specialised magnet winding wires, including round enamelled copper and aluminium variants, paper insulated wires, and continuously transposed conductors.

KSH International’s pre-IPO placement underscores the confidence of marquee investors in the company’s growth and plans. Its established legacy, broad product portfolio, and significant presence in both domestic manufacturing and export markets lay the foundation for the upcoming public offering, with stakeholders watching forthcoming IPO disclosures for further details.