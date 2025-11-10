Lenskart IPO: Grey market premium crashes 90% from top; another discount listing on cards?

Shares of Lenskart Solutions are set to make their Dalal Street debut on Monday, November 10 and the omnichannel eyewear player is likely to be listed on a muted note, if one goes by the latest signals from the unofficial market. Investors are fearing a discounted listing for Lenskart, considering its sharp fall in the grey market premium (GMP).

Ahead of its debut, they grey market premium (GMP) of Lenskart Solutions has seen a sharp correction despite getting bids over Rs 1 lakh crore. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 6-8 in the unofficial market, suggesting a muted listing pop of 1-2 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 95-100 during the bidding phase and Rs 40-45 around allotment.

The IPO of Lenskart Solutions was open for subscription between October 31-November 04. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 382-402 per share with a lot size of 37 shares. The new-age tech-enable player raised a total of Rs 7,278.02 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 2,150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 12,75,62,573 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 28.26 times, with over 32.56 lakh applications, attracting bids over Rs 1.13 lakh crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 40.35 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 18.23 times. The allocation for retail investors and employees were subscribed 7.54 times and 4.95 times, respectively.

Established in 2008, Lenskart Solutions is a technology-focused eyewear company involved in the design, manufacturing, branding, and retail of prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and accessories. Operating under a direct-to-consumer model, it offers a broad range of eyewear under its own brands and sub-brands, catering to all age groups and price segments.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Intensive Fiscal Services were the lead managers for the issue, while MUFG was appointed as registrar. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.