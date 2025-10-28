Lenskart IPO: Peyush Bansal sitting on a goldmine; set to make 7.5x gain in just 2 months!

Lenskart IPO: Peyush Bansal, the founder and CEO of IPO-bound Lenskart Solutions, is sitting on a goldmine as his flagship is set to launch its primary offering later this week. Bansal is set to make a mammoth profit on his investments in the company, after he recently acquired significant stake at dirt cheap levels two months ago.

To recall, Peyush Bansal is offering 2,04,88,978 equity shares from his stake, worth Rs 1,008.05 crore as of the upper end of the price band at Rs 402. However, he recently acquired 4.27 equity shares, or 2.5 per cent stake, in the omnichannel eyewear retailer from a slew of investors aggregating to Rs 222 crore.

In July 2025, Lenskart-boss acquired stake from SoftBank, Chiratae Ventures, Kedaara Capital, TR Capital, Temasek, Premji Invest and others, says its draft papers. Bansal's effective price of this acquisition comes to be Rs 52 apeice and he is set to reap 7.75 times or 675 per cent return, based on this acquisition. One should note that, Bansal is selling his stake partially.

Interestingly, Bansal acquired stake in his new age eyewear-venture at a valuation of Rs 8,700 crore (around $1 billion). However, he is launching an IPO at a valuation close to Rs 70,000 crore (around $8 billion), making a jaw-dropping rise of 8 times in just two months. The company has set a price band of Rs 382-402 per share for its Rs 7,278 crore IPO.

Peyush Bansal, who owns a 10.3 per cent stake in Lenskart Solutions, is also selling 2.05 crore shares in the forthcoming IPO. A year before is stake acquisition, Lenskart's last funding round was concluded in June 2025, valuing company at $5 billion, while the IPO valuations implies a hefty 60 per cent jump in valuations in less than 18 months.

Incorporated on May 2008, Gurugram-based Lenskart Solutions is a technology-driven eyewear company with integrated operations spanning designing, manufacturing, branding, and retailing eyewear products. They primarily sell prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, and other products such as contact lenses and eyewear accessories

Lenskart turned profitable in the year ended on March 31, 2025 as it clocked a bottomline of Rs 297.34 crore with a revenue of Rs 7,009.29 crore. Its net profit stood at Rs 61.17 crore with a revenue of Rs 1,946.10 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 100-105 apeice, suggesting 25 per cent upside.