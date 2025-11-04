Lenskart Solutions IPO day 3: Check subscription status, latest GMP, allotment date & more

The initial public offering (IPO) of Lenskart Solutions continued to see a strong bidding from the investors on the third and final day of the bidding process, thanks to all round bidding from the investors. The issue was managed to get fully subscribed on day one, while the issue was overall booked more than two times on day two.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Lenskart Solutions is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 382-402 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 37 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 7,872.02 crore via IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 2,150 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 12,75,62,573 equity shares worth Rs 5,128.02 crore

According to the data, the investors made bids for 1,50,47,08,933 equity shares, or 15.08 times, compared to the 9,97,61,257 equity shares offered for the subscription by 2.50 pm on Tuesday, November 04. The bidding for the issue, which kicked-off on Friday, October 31, shall conclude today.

The allocation for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 17.99 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 15.22 times. Allocation for employees was subscribed more than 4.40 times. However, the quota set aside for retail investors was booked 6.38 times as of the same time.

Advertisement

Established in 2008, Lenskart Solutions is a technology-focused eyewear company involved in the design, manufacturing, branding, and retail of prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and accessories. Operating under a direct-to-consumer model, it offers a broad range of eyewear under its own brands and sub-brands, catering to all age groups and price segments.

Lenskart’s vision of driving growth by providing clear vision to Indian/international customers leveraging on its well-designed integrated business model makes it a better play amongst the new age technology companies, said ICICIDirect Research.

"The unorganized dominance and lower usage of eyewear products in India compared to other countries create a significant opportunity for branded players like Lenskart to increase their market share domestically. Hence, we assign 'subscribe' rating on Lenskart from a long term view," it added.

Advertisement

Ahead of its IPO, Lenskart Solutions raised a total of Rs 3,268.36 crore from 147 anchor investors as it allocated 8,13,02,412 equity shares at Rs 402 apiece. Lenskart Solutions has reserved 75 per cent of the net offer qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors will get 15 per cent shares. Retail investors have an allocation of 10 per cent in the IPO.

Lenskart's omnichannel strategy along with centralised manufacturing suggests a resilient business model and bodes well to remain cost competitive in the highly fragmented market. Its is able to grow faster than the industry, scaling up its operations through product innovations, entering new markets, acquisitions and market share gains, said Nirmal Bang Securities.

"At FY25 P/E of 235 times and EV/Ebitda of 68 times, issue prima facie looks expensive. However, when we compare the company with other retailers like Metro and Trent, valuations seem fair. Moreover, future expansion plans and growth prospects of Lenskart, provides cushion to the valuations and thus recommend ‘subscribe’ to the issue with a long term view," it added.

For the three-months ended on June 30, 2025, Lenskart Solutions reported a net profit of Rs 61.17 crore with a revenue of Rs 1,946.10 crore. It clocked a net profit of Rs 297.34 crore with a revenue coming in at Rs 7,009.28 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2025. Last heard, It was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 60-65 per share, suggesting 16 per cent uspide.

Advertisement

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Intensive Fiscal Services are the lead managers for the issue, while MUFG as registrar. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on November 10, Monday.