Meesho to launch Rs 5,421.20 crore IPO on December 03; check all key details

SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho is set to launch its initial public offering with a price band of Rs 105 to Rs 111 per equity share of face value Re 1. The subscription window opens on Wednesday, 3 December, and closes on Friday, 5 December. Investors can apply for the IPO in lots of 135 shares and in multiples thereof. Anchor investor allocation is scheduled for Tuesday, 2 December, ahead of the public issue.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Meesho IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.55 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. The issue is managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India Company, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets India. Kfin Technologies Ltd serves as the registrar.

Of the total issue size, not less than 75% is reserved for QIBs, up to 15% for NIIs, and up to 10% for retail investors. The allocation for anchor investors takes place a day before the issue opens. Allotment of shares is tentatively scheduled for Monday, 8 December, with refunds beginning on Tuesday, 9 December. Shares will be credited to demat accounts on the same day as refunds, and the listing is expected on BSE and NSE by Wednesday, 10 December.

Advertisement

The IPO’s objective includes an allocation of Rs 1,390 crore from the fresh issue to bolster cloud infrastructure at Meesho Technologies, a subsidiary, and Rs 1,020 crore towards marketing and branding. Additionally, Rs 480 crore is earmarked for salaries of employees and new hires in the machine learning and AI teams. Remaining funds will serve inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

The offer-for-sale portion features several key shareholders: Elevation Capital, Peak XV Partners, Golden Summit, Y Combinator, and the promoters. Promoters hold an 18.5% stake in Meesho, with public shareholders owning 81.5%. Among the largest investors are Elevation Capital (15.11%), Naspers Ventures of Prosus (12.34%), and Peak XV Partners (11.3%), followed by SVF II Meerkat (SoftBank, 9.3%) and WestBridge Crossover Fund (3.92%).

Advertisement

Founded by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho claims to be the largest in terms of the number of orders placed and annual transacting users among e-commerce companies in India over the twelve months leading up to September 2025, as reported by Redseer.

Meesho reported a reduction in losses for the six months ending September 2025, posting a loss of Rs 700.7 crore compared to Rs 2,512.9 crore during the corresponding period last year. Revenue for the same period rose by 29.4% to Rs 5,577.5 crore, up from Rs 4,311.3 crore in the previous year.