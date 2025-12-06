ICICI Prudential AMC IPO to open on Dec 12; shareholder quota, OFS details, key dates

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI AMC) is finally hitting the street. In a regulatory filing on Saturday, parent lender ICICI Bank said that its subsidiary has filed the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies for an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO will open for public subscription on Friday, December 12, 2025, and conclude on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. The anchor investor bidding will take place a day earlier, on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Post-listing, the fund house will become the fourth entity from the ICICI stable to trade on the bourses, joining ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

According to the RHP filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and exchanges, the IPO is completely an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning the company will not receive any fresh capital from the issue. The selling shareholder, Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited, is offloading up to 4.89 crore equity shares of face value Rs 1 each.

The stake sale, reportedly estimated at around Rs 10,000 crore, involves an offer for sale of up to 9.91% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management’s equity by Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Prudential. The allotment of shares for the IPO is scheduled to be completed by December 17, while ICICI Prudential AMC is set to make its market debut on the BSE and NSE on December 19.

The offer includes a reservation of up to 24.48 lakh equity shares specifically for eligible ICICI Bank shareholders as defined in the RHP. The eligibility is determined based on shareholding as of the date of the RHP filing.

Backed by three decades of fund management experience, the company oversees a quarterly average Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs 10.87 lakh crore as of September 30, 2025. It currently serves 1.55 crore investors through a diverse suite of 143 mutual fund schemes.

Currently, the asset management firm operates as a joint venture. ICICI Bank holds a controlling 51% stake, while Prudential Corporation Holdings owns the remaining 49%.