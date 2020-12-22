Mrs Bectors Food IPO: Allotment of shares today, here's how to check status

The allotment status of Mrs Bectors Food's Rs 540 crore initial public offer (IPO) which closed last week, will be announced today, on December 22. The shares of the company are expected to list on bourses on December 28.

The company had earlier allotted a total of 56,25,415 shares at Rs 288 per share to anchor investors that included Nomura, Goldman Sachs India, HDFC Life Insurance Co, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co, among others.

The IPO was subscribed 198.02 times as the IPO received bids for 262.10 crore equity shares against offer size of more than 1.32 crore equity shares (excluding anchor book).

The high net worth individual (HNI) portion was subscribed 620 times, the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion 177 times and the retail category witnessed nearly 30 times subscription.

Bectors Food IPO has received third-highest subscription ever after Sankhya Infotech IPO in 2000 and IPO of Salasar Techno Engineering in 2017.

Applicants of the issue can check the status of their allotment on the website of Link Intime India (link here), the registrar to the issue or the BSE website.

Here's how to check Mrs Bectors Food IPO allotment status

On Link Intime

- Go to the online portal of Link Intime

-Click on the drop-down menu and select the company name Mrs Bectors Foodin the drop-down menu of the investor's centre section.

- Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number or Client ID.

- After entering the given captcha code, investors can click on the submit button and view their allotment status.

Applicants can also check their IPO allotment status on the BSE website

On BSE

-Select Equity and then from the dropdown, select issue name "Mrs Bectors Food"

-Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number and click Search button

Through the application status, investors can see the number of shares subscribed during the IPO, and the shares allotted on the page.

The company had received an overwhelming response from retail investors and the IPO got oversubscribed within few hours of opening on the first day of share sale. On the first day, the IPO was subscribed 3.72 times. On the second day of IPO, the issue was subscribed 11.4 times and 198.02 times on December 17, the final day of bidding.

The grey market premium for Mrs Bectors Food initial public offer (IPO) has fallen to 67% after the end of the three-day share sale. The premium, which stood at 76% (Rs 220) on the first day (December 15) now stands at Rs 190-195 per share. Mrs Bectors Food share is likely to be listed at Rs 483 instead of the earlier Rs 508 on December 29.

The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 286-288 per equity share. The firm plans to raise Rs 450-500 crore through the IPO.The premium biscuit-maker and leading supplier of buns to fast-food chains intends to use net proceeds for financing the project cost towards expansion of its Rajpura manufacturing facility by establishing a new production line for biscuits and for general corporate purposes. Besides, the company aims to achieve the benefit of listing on the stock exchanges. "Listing of the equity shares will enhance our visibility and brand and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders," the company said.