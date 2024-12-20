NACDAC Infra IPO: This Rs 10 cr IPO fetched bids worth Rs 14,400 crore! Check allotment, GMP

The NACDAC Infrastructure is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, December 20. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate over the weekend or latest by Monday, December 23. The construction company saw a superb from the investors during the bidding process.

Related Articles



The IPO of Ghaziabad-based NACDAC Infrastructure was open for bidding between December 17 and December 19. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 33-35 per share with a lot size of 4,000 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 10.01 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 28.60 lakh equity shares.



The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 2,209.76 times. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 236.39 times The portion allocated for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 4,084.46 times. Allocation for retail investors was booked 2,503.66 times during the three-day bidding process.



The listing bound SME-player had offered shares worth Rs 7.28 crore, net of anchor book. Interestingly, the company attracted bids for Rs 14,385.53 crore. Retail bidders made bids worth Rs 8,237.05 crore, while non institutional investors (NIIs) submitted applications for Rs 5,718.24 crore.



The grey market premium of NACDAC Infrastructure has surged sharply higher on the back of robust bidding for the issue. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 50 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gain of 143 per cent for the investors. However, the premium in the grey market stood around Rs 40 when the issue opened for bidding.



Incorporated in 2012, NACDAC Infrastructure is a construction company specializing in the construction of multi-story buildings, residential, commercial, and institutional structures. It is a Class A contractor registered with Uttarakhand Peyjal Sansadhan Vikas Evum Nirman Nigam and is also ISO certified.



GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager of the NACDAC Infrastructure IPO, while Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for NACDAC Infrastructure IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking. Shares shall be listed on BSE SME platform on Tuesday, December 24.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of NACDAC Infrastructure, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select NACDAC Infrastructure Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Maashitla Securities (https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of Maashitla Securities Pvt Ltd.

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized.

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) Hit submit.