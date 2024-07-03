Nephro Care India IPO allotment: Check application status, latest GMP and listing date

Nephro Care India is scheduled to finalise the basis of share allotment on Wednesday, July 3. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Thursday, July 04. The Deepak Parekh backed Nephro Care India's issue had received a bumper response from the investors.



The SME IPO of Nephro Care India was open for bidding June 28 and July 02. The Kolkata-based company had sold its shares in the price band of Rs 85-90 per share with a lot size of 1,600 shares. The company raised 41.26 crore via its primary offering, which entirely included a fresh share sale of Rs 45.84 lakh equity shares.



The initial public offer (IPO) of Nephro Care India became the first SME offer to draw bids worth over Rs 20,000 crore on the NSE Emerge platform. The issue was overall subscribed a stellar 715.85 times. The portion, net of anchor book, saw bidding for about 21,554.5 crore during the bidding process.



On an individual basis, The quota for non-institutional investors was booked nearly a blockbuster 1,788 times. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 245 times. The portions reserved for retail investors and employees saw bidding for 634 times and 20 times, respectively during the three-day book building process.



Grey market premium (GMP) of Nephro Care India has surged sharply on the back of astounding response to the issue. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 180 per share, suggesting a listing pop of around 200 per cent for the investors over the issue. However, it was around Rs 155 apiece, a day ago.



Incorporated in 2014, Nephro Care India is a comprehensive treatment center located in Kolkata, offering a wide range of clinical and lifestyle solutions, as well as renal insufficiency treatment for patients. Nephro Care is supported by expert doctors, experienced paramedical professionals, and a skilled management team.



Corporate Capital Ventures is the sole book running lead manager of the Nephro Care India IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Nephro Care India IPO is SS Corporate Securities. Shares of the company are likely to list on Friday, July 5 on NSE Emerge platform.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Akme Fintrade (India), can check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.



1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit Search to know your allotment status.





Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.