NSDL IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

National Securities Depository (NSDL) is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, August 04. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either by latest by Tuesday, August 05. The financial services and market infra player saw a strong response from the investors.

The IPO of National Securities Depository (NSDL) was open for bidding between July 30 and August 01. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 760-800 per share with a lot size of 18 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 4,011.60 crore from its IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) 5,01,45,001 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a solid 41.01 times, fetching bids worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore, close to 51.99 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 103.97 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 34.98 times. The portions for retail investors and employees were subscribed 7.73 times and 15.42 times, respectively.

The grey market premium (GMP) of NSDL has seen some correction following muted bidding and volatile market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 115-120 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a muted listing of up to 15 per cent to the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 135-140, when the issue had opened for bidding.

NSDL, registered by SEBI as a market infrastructure institution, has received an extension from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to complete its listing by August 14, 2025. This extension follows an earlier one received in April, which NSDL was unable to meet due to unspecified issues.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers to the issue of NSDL. The company shall be listed at the bourses on both BSE and NSE with August 06, 2025 (Wednesday) as the tentative date of debut.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of NSDL, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select National Securities Depository Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.