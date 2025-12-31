NSE EMERGE hits 700 SME listings milestone in 2025

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) has crossed a key landmark by achieving 700 listings of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on its NSE EMERGE platform. The milestone was recorded on 24 December 2025.

According to NSE, a total of 700 companies from diverse sectors are currently listed on the SME platform. These companies have collectively mobilised over Rs 21,252 crore through public issues. The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of the listed entities stands at approximately Rs 2,22,338 crore.

The exchange highlighted that the pace of listings accelerated notably within this calendar year. The 600th SME listing was registered on 19 February 2025, followed by the 700th listing in December.

Commenting on the milestone, NSE Chief Business Development Officer Sriram Krishnan said, "We had the 600th listing on February 19, 2025, and now the 700th listing have both happened within the same year which highlights the resilience of the SME IPO platform. The modifications undertaken by market regulator Sebi in March 2025, our stringent evaluation criteria and focus on good corporate governance practices have played a pivotal role in taking this market to a mature phase."

For NSE, the achievement reinforces its role in nurturing capital market inclusion among smaller enterprises.