This multibagger rebounds after 6-session slide; stock still 62% below peak

Shares of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd gained in Tuesday's trade, snapping a six-day losing streak. The scrip jumped 5 per cent to hit a day's high of Rs 1,381.60. At this level, the stock remains down 61.97 per cent from its record high of Rs 3,633.15 touched on October 16, 2025. Despite this correction, it has still delivered nearly 168 per cent gains so far in 2025.

On the financial front, CIAN reported a sharp turnaround in the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26. The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 19 crore from a loss of Rs 3.1 lakh in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 426.64 crore, significantly higher than Rs 126.38 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

BSE has placed CIAN Agro under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM: Stage 4) framework to alert investors amid heightened price volatility.

From a technical standpoint, the BSE-listed stock is trading below the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but above the 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 43.50. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 1842.47/33.52 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 42.18. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.73/40.13 with a return on equity (RoE) of 2.28. According to Trendlyne data, CIAN Agro has a one-year beta of 0.42, indicating low volatility.

Around 1 lakh shares were last seen trading today, higher than the two-week average of 78,000, with turnover at Rs 13.37 crore and a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 3,800.48 crore.

As of September 2025, promoters held a 67.64 per cent stake in CIAN Agro. The company's Managing Director, Nikhil Gadkari, is the son of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.