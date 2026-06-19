NSE, India’s financial heartbeat, files for jumbo public listing; sparks global interest

Seven modest C-suites in India’s financial capital Mumbai are buzzing with quiet excitement as four PSU insurers, two public sector banks and a financial services company are named as selling shareholders of India’s most awaited public offering: The National Stock Exchange (NSE).

India’s largest equity bourse, NSE, also the world’s top derivatives platform, has filed papers for a mega Offer for Sale of 14.89 crore shares for selling shareholders to conservatively raise Rs 30,000 crore in a price range of Rs 1,950-2,050 a pop, analysts say.

Advertisement

It’ll be India’s largest public offer.

Mumbai-based NSE is modestly valued at Rs 5 lakh crores, making it the 10th largest stock by capitalisation, ahead of software bellwether Infosys Technologies, and its listing, later this year, will be a milestone in the financialisation of Asia’s second largest economy expanding 6.5 percent a year.

The mega listing marks a watershed in the life of NSE, which was set up in 1992, as a part of the then government’s drive to deepen financial markets with more transparency and accountability.

Government-backed NSE came into existence after a financial scam in 1991 eroded investor and institutional confidence in the Bombay Stock Exchange. The NSE was the first exchange to introduce fully computerised, screen-based electronic trading platform in 1995. It was a sure fire hit among investors tired of antiquated and legacy systems of other bourses.

Advertisement

NSE’s selling shareholders include 7 PSUs: State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, New India Assurance, National Insurance, General Insurance Corporation, United India Insurance and Stock Holding Corp, They are collectively offering 7.97 crore NSE shares to the public. Other major sellers include Morgan Stanley, the Canadian and Singaporean governments through their investment vehicles.

NSE’s biggest shareholder, the giant Life Insurance Corp, is not among the sellers.

"NSE's Rs 30,000 crore OFS is strategically significant for attracting institutional capital—sovereign, insurance, and pension funds—that seek large-scale investment opportunities in India,” Deven Choksey, Managing Director at DR Choksey FinServ, told Business Today.

Mumbai-based Choksey’s family is a storied name in the world of broking. It has been a generational broker at the BSE, and later the NSE.

Advertisement

Debt-free NSE competes with the Bombay Stock Exchange in offering a world class digitised platform to about 2,700 companies. The exchange was India’s first step towards fully automated, faceless trading way back in 1995 and it replaced the antiquated open-outcry trades at the BSE and in many other regional bourses. Such is the dominance of hugely profitable NSE that it controls 93 percent of cash trades and 56 percent of derivatives trades in India.

FINANCIALS:

NSE’s income grew a compounded 20.5% over four years to Rs 16,601 crore for the year to March 2026. The company reported a profit after tax of Rs 10,302 crores. NSE’s revenue comprises of transaction charges, listing services, data centre offerings, price feeds and index licensing services.

It’s 50-share index, Nifty, is the nation’s most popular benchmark and is the economy’s financial yardstick for global investors. The exchange offers 425 indices for equity, debt and hybrid asset classes.

NSE’s financial metrics are among the world’s best. The exchange has toted up a PAT margin of 62.9%, EBITDA of 76.5% and RoE of 35%. They are ahead of similar metrics filed by the global rivals Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Intercontinental Exchange and the London Stock Exchange Group.

Advertisement

"The exchange business is unique: it has high entry barriers and operates as an annuity business, generating consistent daily cash flows with 65%+ EBITDA margins, making it ideal for long-term investors with 25-50 year horizons," Choksey added.

The NSE is debt free and has a cash and cash equivalents of more than Rs 30,000 crore on its balance sheet. The company is not sitting on its haunches and is seeding newer businesses commodities, currencies and debt as a part of its mandate to expand capital market penetration in India.

Unlike many of its western listed peers, the NSE is in an expanding and aspirational market for financial services. India’s demat penetration and investment journey has definitely accelerated in the past decade but is still nowhere close to levels seen in major western economies.

This gap provides exchanges such as NSE an immense opportunity to expand business.

While the exchange is among the successful corporate stories, its journey hasn’t been easy. NSE’s DHRP mentions litigation involving the exchange with regulatory and statutory authorities.