The National Stock Exchange is back in focus because of its long-awaited initial public offering, which could become India’s largest public issue to date. Estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore, the IPO comes after years of regulatory hurdles, governance issues and delays, and is being seen as another milestone in the evolution of India’s financial markets.



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Why the NSE IPO is a landmark event

The proposed listing is also drawing attention because of its scale and timing. Experts have described it as a once-in-a-decade event for the economy, and if NSE is valued at around Rs 5 lakh crore, it could enter the ranks of India’s 10 most valuable listed companies. The offering is also being watched alongside the upcoming Jio Platforms IPO, with experts expecting both to be sequenced carefully to avoid competition for investor capital.



Ashish Kumar Chauhan and the road to listing

A key figure in the story is NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan. Before NSE, Chauhan was associated with the listings of BSE, CDSL, Protean eGov Technologies and NSDL. NSE would become the fifth company under his leadership to go public. According to market experts, several of these companies have created significant shareholder wealth over time.

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BSE has emerged as one of the biggest multibaggers among listed financial companies over the past five years, while CDSL has also delivered substantial returns since its IPO. At the same time, experts have cautioned against drawing direct comparisons with NSE because of its already large size and valuation.

When Chauhan took charge in July 2022, NSE was emerging from one of the most difficult phases in its history. The exchange was dealing with governance concerns, regulatory scrutiny and the fallout from the co-location controversy. His task was to restore confidence, address pending issues with regulators and prepare the exchange for listing.



NSE's role in India's financialisation story

Over the last four years, significant progress has been made. Industry experts say repairing the relationship with SEBI was critical, as global institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds and pension funds, look for regulatory clarity before investing in large public offerings.

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Experts have placed the NSE IPO alongside past landmark listings such as Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki and TCS because of its importance to India’s financial infrastructure. They argue that the significance of the issue goes beyond fundraising and reflects the role NSE has played in changing Indian markets.



How NSE changed the way Indians invest

NSE fundamentally altered how Indians invest. When it introduced nationwide electronic trading in the mid-1990s, markets were still dependent on open outcry systems and manual processes. Before NSE, trading was concentrated in a few major cities, settlement cycles ranged from 15 days to three months, there was no certainty over settlement of trades, and regional exchanges dominated activity.

NSE brought in fully electronic trading, faster settlement systems, nationwide market access and settlement guarantee mechanisms. This widened participation in capital markets and helped the exchange become truly national.



Why analysts see long-term growth potential

Today, market participants often view NSE as more than a stock exchange and increasingly as a technology company. In FY26 alone, it reportedly spent over Rs 1,300 crore on technology infrastructure. In previous interactions, Chauhan highlighted the scale of its reach, saying the exchange services around 12.7 crore investors across India and covers nearly every pin code in the country.

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Experts say this broad participation reflects India’s growing financialisation, while also noting that the trend is still at an early stage compared with developed markets such as the United States. Market experts say investor interest in the IPO is also linked to NSE’s position in a market with only a handful of exchanges, including NSE, BSE, MCX and India INX.



What comes next for India's largest exchange

NSE holds dominant market share in several segments, especially cash equities and derivatives. Many believe India’s relatively low financial participation rate leaves room for long-term growth. Some experts have described NSE as a generational investment opportunity, but they have also repeatedly said investors should rely on registered financial advisers and credible information sources before making decisions.

After years of uncertainty, NSE appears ready for a new phase, with its IPO seen as both a major listing and a marker of India’s shift from a fragmented, manual market to a technology-driven financial ecosystem.