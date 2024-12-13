One Mobikwik Systems IPO subscribed 125 times on last day, retail portion booked 136 times 

The initial public offer (IPO) of One Mobikwik Systems was subscribed 124.81 times on the third and the last day of the share sale on Friday. According to data, the IPO received 1,40,73,03,594 share applications against 1,12,75,986 shares offered during the share sale.

The portion meant for retail investors was subscribed a huge 136.38 times, while the portion reserved for QIBs saw a subscription rate of 125.82 per cent. The portion allotted to NIIs saw bidding of 114 times an hour before the closure of bidding for the IPO.

The price band of Mobikwik IPO was fixed at Rs 265 to Rs 279 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 53 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors to bid for a lot is Rs 14,787. The Mobikwik stock will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date of December 18, 2024. The IPO opened on December 11.

Allotment of shares in the IPO is expected on December 16 (Monday).

The Rs 572-crore IPO is entirely a fresh share sale of 20,501,792 equity shares. The net proceeds from the issue will be utilized towards funding growth in the financial services, funding growth in the payment services, investment in data, ML, AI, product and technology, capital expenditure for the payment devices business and general corporate purposes.

A day before the IPO started, MobiKwik issued 92.26 lakh shares to 21 funds at Rs 279 apiece and raised a total of Rs 257.4 crore from anchor book. The IPo's anchor book included big names names like Morgan Stanley, Eastspring Investments, Government Pension Fund Global, Whiteoak Capital, Ashoka India, SBI MF, Quant MF, HDFC MF, Axis MF, 360 ONE Equity Opportunity Fund, Bandhan MF, SBI General Insurance and more.

Mobikwik is a fintech company providing prepaid digital wallets and online payment services.