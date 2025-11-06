Orkla India IPO shares to make market debut; should you expect double digit gains

Shares of Orkla India is set to make a decent stock market debut on Thursday, November 06 as the parent company of MTR Foods may deliver nearly double digit listing for the investors, if one goes by the current grey market premium. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Ahead of its listing, shares of Orkla India were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 65-70 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gain of 9-10 per cent for the investors. However, its GMP stood at Rs 95-100 after the company saw a strong bidding from the investors.

The IPO of Orkla India was open for bidding between October 29 and October 31. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 695-730 per share with a lot size of 20 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 1,667.52 crore via IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,28,43,004 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed a solid 48.73 times.

It fetched more than 25.48 lakh applications, fetching bids for more than Rs 25,900 crore. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 117.63 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors' (NIIs) was subscribed 54.42 times. However, the quotas for retail investors and employees were booked 7.05 times and 15.13 times, respectively.

Bengaluru-based Orkla India, incorporated in 1996, is an Indian food company, offering a diverse range of food products, from breakfast to lunch and dinner, snacks, beverages, and desserts. It has a collection of iconic Indian heritage brands - MTR Foods, Eastern Condiments, and Rasoi Magic.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India and JP Morgan India are the book running lead managers of Orkla India IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.