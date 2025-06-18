Oswal Pumps IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Oswal Pumps is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Wednesday, June 18. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by latest by Thursday, June 19. The pump manufacturer saw a decent response from the investors.

The IPO of Oswal Pumps was open for bidding between June 13 and June 17. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 584-614 per share with a lot size of 24 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 1,387.84 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 890 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 81,00,000 equity shares.

The issue of Oswal Pumps was overall subscribed 34.42 times, fetching more than 12.77 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a solid 88.08 times. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 36.70 times and allocation for retail investors subscribed 3.60 times during the three-day bidding.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Oswal Pumps has remained stable after a decent bidding for the issue amid volatile market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 60 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of nearly 10 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 45-50 on the first day of the bidding.

Incorporated in 2003, Karnal-based Oswal Pumps is a manufacturer and distributor of pumps. It offers a diverse range of products catering to domestic, agricultural and industrial applications including solar pumps, submersible pumps, monoblock pumps, pressure pumps, sewage pumps, electric motors, submersible winding wires & cables, and electric panels.

IIFL Capital Services, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management are the book running lead managers of the Oswal Pumps IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed at both BSE and NSE with Friday, June 20 as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Oswal Pumps, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Oswal Pumps Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.



1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.