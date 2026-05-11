RFBL Flexi Pack IPO opens on May 12; check all key detials

RFBL Flexi Pack, a Gujarat-based company engaged in the manufacturing and trading of printed multilayer flexible packaging materials, has announced a price band of Rs 47 to Rs 50 per equity share for its initial public offering. The IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, May 12 and close on Thursday, May 14. Anchor book will open on Monday, May 11, 2026.



Grow House Wealth Management is the book running lead manager to the issue, and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 70,65,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each through the book-building process. The issue will be listed on the NSE SME platform.



RFBL Flexi Pack said it intends to use Rs 35 crore from the issue proceeds towards the repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes and issue expenses.



The company operates a B2B business model and manufactures and trades printed multilayer flexible packaging materials such as plastic film rolls, laminated films and pouches. These are used across industries including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, home care and consumer goods.

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It also deals in woven fabric packaging materials, polyester laminated films and other speciality films, and offers customised packaging solutions aimed at durability, moisture resistance, barrier protection, shelf appeal and functionality.



Established in 2005, RFBL Flexi Pack runs its integrated manufacturing facility and registered office from Himatnagar in Sabarkantha, near the Rajasthan-Gujarat border. The company said this location supports logistics and market access across western and northern India. It also said its manufacturing processes are backed by ISO 9001:2015 certification standards.



On the financial front, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 135.46 crore in FY25, up from Rs 79.96 crore in FY24. Profit after tax rose to Rs 8.33 crore from Rs 5.79 crore in the previous year. With the IPO set to open this week, the company is coming to the market with a fresh issue and a stated plan to use a large part of the proceeds to reduce debt.