iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max gets up to 11% discount during Flipkart sale

Looking for a smartphone upgrade this summer season, then Flipkart is offering huge deals and discounts on Apple’s latest iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, allowing buyers to get the flagships at reasonable prices. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering up to a 11% discount along with bank discounts, bringing the price down further. Check out the latest offers on the iPhone 17 Pro series models.

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Flipkart sale: iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max discounts

The iPhone 17 Pro model retails for Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant. However, during Flipkart sale, the smartphone is available at just Rs 1,19,900, giving buyers a 11% off on the flagship model.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max with the 256GB storage variant has already sold out on Flipkart. However, people looking for a higher storage variant option than the 512GB model can buy it at Rs 1,54,900, down from Rs 1,69,900.

Alongside these discounted prices, buyers can also get Rs 4,500 off using Flipkart Axis and up to Rs 4,000 off on Flipkart SBI cards. In addition, the e-commerce giant is also offering exchange offers and getting up to Rs 57,300 off on selected models.

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iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Which model to buy?

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max mostly share similar features and specifications. These smartphones mostly differ in dimensions and sizes. The iPhone 17 Pro model features a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Pro Max model has a massive 6.9-inch display. The difference in sizes will also have an impact on the battery sizes, with Pro Max offering higher battery life compared to the Pro model.

Apart from these, the models feature a similar 120Hz ProMotion display, a 48MP triple camera setup, similar Apple Intelligence features, and more. For performance, the smartphones are powered by the A19 Pro processor, supporting 12 GB of RAM. However, the Pro Max model also comes in a 2TB storage model.