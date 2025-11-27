Rs 3,000-crore IPO: This renewable player is heading to the markets in December

The initial public offering of Juniper Green Energy is likely to hit the primary market in December 2025, according to market sources. The forthcoming public offer will be a completely fresh issue of Rs 3,000 crore with no offer for sale component. The company is an independent power producer focused on developing, building, and operating large-scale renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and hybrid power plants. Founded in 2018 and based in Delhi NCR, it handles end-to-end project execution through its internal EPC and O&M teams and has a significant portfolio, with both operational and under-construction projects. Here are key things you should know about the company and IPO:

Objective of the offer

The company plans to use the net proceeds for repayment or prepayment of borrowings at the company level. Debt reduction in key subsidiaries including Juniper Green Gamma One, Juniper Green Three, Juniper Green Field, Juniper Green Beam, Juniper Green Kite and Juniper Green Ray Two. The company also proposed to utilise funds for general corporate purposes.

Financials

Data available with Tracxn showed that the revenue of the company jumped to Rs 424.4 crore in FY24 against Rs 362.5 crore a year ago. The figure stood around Rs 14.1 crore in FY20. On the other hand, net profit Juniper Green Energy jumped to Rs 40.10 crore in FY24 against a loss of Rs 12.1 crore in FY23. The company had a total debt of Rs 2671.70 crore in FY24, the data showed.

Book running lead managers

ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book run lead managers. On the other hand, KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

Business and background

Juniper Green ranks among India’s top 10 renewable IPPs in total capacity as of December 31, 2024. Its portfolio has grown since commissioning its first 100 MW solar project in 2020. As of May 31, 2025, the company has built a diversified renewable energy portfolio totalling 7,898.45 MW across 48 projects. This includes operational solar and wind assets, under-construction contracted projects, and advanced hybrid and FDRE (firm and dispatchable renewable energy) projects supported by battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Strategic technology partnerships

The company has signed up for 1 GW of Envision’s 5 MW wind turbine generators, enabling efficiency gains and scale in project execution. The company’s operating footprint spans key renewable-rich states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Other information

The promoters of the company are Juniper Renewable Holdings, AT Holdings, Arvind Tiku, Hemant Tikoo and Niharika Tiku. In general, the company’s upcoming IPO is set to be closely watched by investors to the next phase of India’s clean-energy growth story.