RIL shares hit fresh 52-week high; stock up 12% in 6 months; what experts advise

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares touched a new 52-week high in Tuesday's trade, rising 1.58 per cent to Rs 1,560. The stock later traded 1.10 per cent higher at Rs 1,552.60. At this price, it has gained 11.53 per cent over the past six months.

Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder and Fund Manager at Shree Rama Managers, attributed the momentum to strong performance across key business segments. "Biggest trigger for Reliance right now is its telecom business that's doing really well and also in the last few you know quarters, I think the refining part has also been doing well. Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) is again something which is also picking up," he told Business Today.

He added that growth across the wider Reliance platform is improving. "So, the entire Reliance ecosystem is beginning to pick up. They've invested heavily in Reliance Retail. At some point in time, it will also start giving back cash flows to the parent company," he said. Basumallick noted that sentiment "is now in favour of Reliance at least for the short term."

Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O'Neil India, said the conglomerate's retail and telecom operations are positioned for a strong phase. "The retail and telecom (Jio) businesses are expected to make a very strong comeback. As the new energy business comes on stream and utilisation levels improve, the ROEs are definitely going to strengthen as we exit FY27."

He also pointed to improving flexibility in RIL's O2C operations. "The broader rationale is that Reliance now has multiple feedstock options, which increases optionality within the O2C segment. As a result, the overall EBIT contribution from this vertical is lower than before, effectively shielding the company from volatility. That's what the market is factoring in right now when it comes to Reliance," Joshi stated.