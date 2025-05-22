SBC Exports eyes to list its travel subsidiary; IPO likely in FY26

SBC Exports, a garment manufacturer and exporter, has announced plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for its wholly-owned travel and tour subsidiary, Mauji Trip, during the current financial year of 2025-26. The company's board has given the green light for this proposal, as stated by the company.

While the exact details and terms of the issue, including the issue size, will be disclosed in due course, they remain subject to necessary approvals. The draft papers for the IPO have yet to be filed with the market regulator. This strategic decision aims to unlock value for shareholders, bolster the capital base of Mauji Trip Ltd, and support its future expansion plans, the company said.

Mauji Trip operates within the travel and tourism sector, aligning with SBC Exports' diversified business interests. In addition, SBC Exports reported a significant financial growth with a consolidated revenue of Rs 300.04 crore for 2024-25, marking a 43.28% increase from Rs 209.40 crore in the previous year. The net profit also saw a 41.52% rise, reaching Rs 13.36 crore, compared to Rs 9.44 crore in the preceding year.

The company has also made strides in the digital marketplace by partnering with Amazon India to list and sell its apparel products online. Furthermore, discussions are underway with other major retail platforms like Flipkart, Myntra, and Meesho to explore additional online sales opportunities, it added.

This move comes as SBC Exports seeks to enhance its digital presence and leverage online platforms for a wider distribution of its product portfolio. The company's efforts in expanding its digital reach reflect a strategic approach to tap into the growing e-commerce market.

The upcoming IPO of Mauji Trip is expected to further strengthen the parent company’s financial position by unlocking new capital flows and enabling sustained growth in its targeted sectors.