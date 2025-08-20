Shreeji Shipping IPO: Check subscription status, latest GMP, price band & key details

The IPO of Shreeji Shipping Global is witnessing a strong demand during the second day of bidding. The issue was subscribed over two times on day one. Its grey market premium is holding firm at Rs 30 apiece, signaling a decent listing pop of 12 per cent for the investors. The IPO opened on Tuesday, August 19, can be applied until Thursday, August 21. Here are key details of Shreeji Shipping IPO:



Q. What is the price band for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO?

Ans: Shreeji Shipping Global is selling its shares in the range of Rs 240-252 apiece.



Q. What is the lot size for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO?

Ans: Shreeji Shipping Global has fixed lot size at 58 equity shares in its IPO. Investors can apply for a minimum of 58 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. Each lot of the company shall cost Rs 14,616 to the investors.



Q. How much is Shreeji Shipping Global planning to raise via the IPO?

Q. What is the basis of the allotment date for Shreeji Shipping Global IPO?

The basis of allotment for Shreeji Shipping Global IPO will be finalized on Friday, August 22, 2025. The initiation of refund and credit of shares will happen on Monday, August 25, 2025.



Q. When is the listing date of Shreeji Shipping Global IPO?

Ans: Shreeji Shipping Global share will be listed at the bourses on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The stock will be listed on both BSE and NSE.



Q. How much has the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO been subscribed so far?

The IPO of Shreeji Shipping Global was subscribed 3.97 times as of 1.00 pm on Wednesday, August 20. Investors applied for 4,53,26,884 equity shares against 1,14,08,600 equity shares offered. Retail quota was booked 4.52 times, while non-institutional investors' allocation was booked 6.47 times. The QIB portion was booked 1.15 times as of the same time.



About Shreeji Shipping Global

Incorporated in 1995, Jamnagar-based Shreeji Shipping Global is a shipping and logistics company focusing on dry-bulk cargo, primarily focusing on non-major ports and jetties. Beeline Capital Advisors and Elara Capital (India)are the book running lead managers and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.



Brokerage views on Shreeji Shipping Global IPO

Brokerage firms including Anand Rathi, Kunvarji Finstock BP Equities, Canara Bank Securities, GEPL Capital, SBI Securities, Marwadi Financial Services, and SMIFS have suggested to apply for the issue, while SMC Global, DR Choksey Finserv and Capital Markets are 'neutral' on the issue.