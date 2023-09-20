scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
Signature Global (India) IPO subscribed 21% on Day 1 so far; retail portion partially booked

Feedback

Signature Global (India) IPO subscribed 21% on Day 1 so far; retail portion partially booked

Signature Global claims to be the largest real estate development company in the National Capital Region (NCR) in affordable and lower mid-segment housing.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Signature Global was earlier intending to raise about Rs 1,000 crore via primary markets but now has trimmed its issue size by about 28 per cent. Signature Global was earlier intending to raise about Rs 1,000 crore via primary markets but now has trimmed its issue size by about 28 per cent.
SUMMARY
  • Signature Global IPO to open between September 20 to September 22.
  • Company selling shares in the range of Rs 366-385; lot size of 38 shares.
  • Company to raise Rs 730 crore; raised Rs 318.5 crore from 19 anchors.

The Rs 730-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Signature Global (India) saw a muted response from the investors during the initial few hours of the bidding process on the day one. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday, September 20 and the-three-day bidding will close on Friday, September 22. Signature Global is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 366-385 apiece and investors can make a bid of a minimum of 38 equity shares and its multiples. The issue includes a sale of fresh equity shares worth Rs 600 crore, while an offer-for sale (OFS) of up to 2.7 crore equity shares worth Rs 601 crore. According to the data, the investors made bids for 23,08,918 equity shares, or only four per cent, compared to the 1,12,43,196 equity shares offered for the subscription by 1.45 pm on Wednesday, September 20. The company has reduced its issue size as it was earlier intending to raise about Rs 1,000 crore. The allocation for retail investors was booked 52 per cent, while the portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of 42 per cent. However, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was yet to attract any bids as of the same time. Signature Global claims to be the largest real estate development player in the National Capital Region of Delhi (Delhi-NCR) in affordable and lower mid-segment housing, majorly in Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Karnal. Signature Global sold 27,965 residential and commercial units, all located within the Delhi NCR region as of March 2023. Signature Global raised Rs 318.5 crore from 19 anchor investors, allocating of 82,72,700 equity shares at Rs 385 per share. ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Axis Capital are lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar. Brokerage firms are not very positive on the issue.  Keeping in mind the real estate industry and fluctuating demand style is a concern, said Sushil Finance. "Looking at both opportunities and challenges faced by the company and keeping the further performance of the company, Cautious investing by cash surplus investors as and when the performance turns around," it said. Its business and profitability are significantly dependent on the performance of the real estate market in the Delhi NCR region, generally, and particularly in Gurugram and Sohna micro-markets in Haryana, said Ventura Securities. "The withdrawal of certain benefits under the Haryana Affordable Housing Policy, 2013 and the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna, may adversely affect business." "It may not be able to successfully identify and acquire suitable land or enter into collaboration agreements, which may affect its business and growth prospects. Further, while acquiring land parcels or other properties or entering into collaboration agreements after conducting due diligence and obtaining independent title reports for the land," it said, not rating the issue.Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Also read: Hot stocks on September 20, 2023: YES Bank, IRFC, Agi Greenpac, Blue Star and more  

 

Also read: RVNL, SAIL, Mazagon Dock, BEML, Bharat Dynamics shares to turn ex-dividend today

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 20, 2023, 2:21 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement