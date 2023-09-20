RVNL, SAIL, Mazagon Dock, BEML, Bharat Dynamics shares to turn ex-dividend today

About three dozen BSE-listed stocks including Bharat Dynamics Ltd, BEML Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and PTC India Ltd would turn ex-date for dividend on Wednesday. Shares of Danube Industries will turn ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1. Besides, the boards of G V Films Ltd and Gujarat Cotex Ltd will meet today to consider preferential issue of shares.

Shares of SAIL will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday. The state-run company had announced a final dividend of Re 0.50 per share. Wednesday would also be the record date for the purpose of determining eligible SAIL shareholders. All eligible SAIL shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on October 27.

BEML had announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will pay the dividend on October 27. In the case of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, the company had announced a final dividend of Rs 6.86. The actual dividend will be paid on October 27.

RVNL shares will turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced a final dividend of Re 0.36 per share and the actual dividend would be paid on October 27. Bharat Dynamics shares would turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of Rs 1.20 per share and the dividend would be paid on October 27.

Victoria Mills (Rs 50 per share) Balmer Lawrie Investments (Rs 33 per share), Garware Hi-Tech Films (Rs 10 per share), PTC India (Rs 7.80 per share) and 63 Moons Technologies (Rs 2 per share) are among stocks that would turn ex-dividend today.

Meanwhile, in the case of Danube Industries, the company had fixed September 20, as the record date for the purpose of determining the names of shareholders who shall be entitled for allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held by the shareholders of the company.