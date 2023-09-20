scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
RVNL, SAIL, Mazagon Dock, BEML, Bharat Dynamics shares to turn ex-dividend today

Feedback

RVNL, SAIL, Mazagon Dock, BEML, Bharat Dynamics shares to turn ex-dividend today

SAIL will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday. The state-run company had announced a final dividend of Re 0.50 per share. Wednesday would also be the record date for the purpose of determining eligible SAIL shareholders.

BEML had announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will pay the dividend on October 27. BEML had announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will pay the dividend on October 27.
SUMMARY
  • Victoria Mills (Rs 50 per share) Balmer Lawrie Investments (Rs 33 per share) will turn ex-dividend today.
  • Danube Industries will turn ex-bonus in the ratio of 1 share of Rs 2 each for every 1 fully paid-up share.
  • Bharat Dynamics had announced a dividend of Rs 1.20 per share. The dividend will be paid on Oct 27.

About three dozen BSE-listed stocks including Bharat Dynamics Ltd, BEML Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and PTC India Ltd would turn ex-date for dividend on Wednesday. Shares of Danube Industries will turn ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1. Besides, the boards of G V Films Ltd and Gujarat Cotex Ltd will meet today to consider preferential issue of shares.

Shares of SAIL will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday. The state-run company had announced a final dividend of Re 0.50 per share. Wednesday would also be the record date for the purpose of determining eligible SAIL shareholders. All eligible SAIL shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on October 27.

BEML had announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will pay the dividend on October 27. In the case of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, the company had announced a final dividend of Rs 6.86. The actual dividend will be paid on October 27.

RVNL shares will turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced a final dividend of Re 0.36 per share and the actual dividend would be paid on October 27. Bharat Dynamics shares would turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of Rs 1.20 per share and the dividend would be paid on October 27.

Victoria Mills (Rs 50 per share) Balmer Lawrie Investments (Rs 33 per share), Garware Hi-Tech Films (Rs 10 per share), PTC India (Rs 7.80 per share) and 63 Moons Technologies (Rs 2 per share) are among stocks that would turn ex-dividend today.

Meanwhile, in the case of Danube Industries, the company had fixed September 20, as the record date for the purpose of determining the names of shareholders who shall be entitled for allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held by the shareholders of the company.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 20, 2023, 7:58 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd