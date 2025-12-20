Business Today
Business News
mutual funds
Bandhan AMC enters SIF space, files papers with SEBI for Arudha Hybrid Long-Short Fund

Bandhan AMC enters SIF space, files papers with SEBI for Arudha Hybrid Long-Short Fund

The strategy also allows limited short exposure, with up to 25 per cent of net assets in unhedged derivative positions and up to 20 per cent through short selling.

Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Dec 20, 2025 10:07 AM IST
Bandhan Asset Management Company (AMC)

Bandhan Asset Management Company (AMC) has filed papers with the market regulator for its first-ever Specialised Investment Fund (SIF), named the Arudha Hybrid Long-Short Fund. 

As per the draft prospectus submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the fund will allocate 35–65 per cent of its portfolio each to equities and debt instruments. The strategy also allows limited short exposure, with up to 25 per cent of net assets in unhedged derivative positions and up to 20 per cent through short selling.

The proposed interval fund marks the AMC’s entry into the alternative investment space, and the company aims to generate returns by taking both long and short positions across market cycles.

The minimum investment amount has been set at Rs 10 lakh, while accredited investors can invest with a minimum of Rs 1 lakh. Subscriptions will be open on all business days, while redemptions will be available twice a week—on Mondays and Thursdays—without any exit load. 

The scheme will be managed by senior equity fund manager Kapil Kankonkar, VP of fixed income Brijesh Shah, VP of credit research Debraj Lahiri, and equity fund manager Nilesh Saha. 

The fund will deploy derivative strategies such as covered calls, protective puts, and calendar spreads to seek returns across different market conditions.

The units will be benchmarked against the CRISIL Hybrid 85+15 Conservative Index.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 10:06 AM IST
