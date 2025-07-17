This Rs 61 crore IPO draw bids for Rs 10,000 cr; how check allotment status & latest GMP

Spunweb Nonwoven is likely to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Thursday, July 17. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate today or latest by Friday, February 10. The SME IPO of the non-woven fabrics player saw a bumper response from the investors.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO of Rajkot-based Spunweb Nonwoven was open for bidding between July 14 and July 16. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 96 per share with a lot size of 1,200 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 60.98 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 63,51,600 equity shares.

The SME issue was overall subscribed a solid 251.32 times. The allocation for the non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed a stellar 364.58 times The portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed 165.43 times. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 251.84 times.

Spunweb Nonwoven saw bids for 1,06,09,58,400 equity shares for a net issue of 42,21,600 equity shares, amounting to Rs 10,185.20 crore. More than 2.57 lakh applications came for the issue, wherein 2.21 lakh retail investors participated for the issue. Nearly 36,000 NIIs made their bids for the issue.

Advertisement

The grey market premium of Spunweb Nonwoven has seen some correction even after a strong demand for the issue. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 34-35 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of around 35 per cent for the investors. However, the premium in the grey market stood around Rs 42 on the last day of the bidding.

Incorporated in 2015, Spunweb Nonwoven is a manufacturer and supplier of non-woven fabrics, primarily used for applications like doormats, bags, carpets, and tarpaulins. It manufactures nonwoven fabric, laminated, and UV-treated nonwoven fabric. They are recognized for their quality control system, which includes testing, inspection, and analysis to ensure high-quality products.

Vivro Financial Services is the book-running lead manager of the Spunweb Nonwoven IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the Spunweb Nonwoven IPO is Rikhav Securities. Shares of the company are likely to be listed on NSE SME platform on Monday, July 21, 2025.

Advertisement

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Spunweb Nonwoven, can check the allotment status on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

2) Sign up with all the requisite details if you are not registered already.

3) Log in with your username and password.

4) Check I am not a robot.

5) Ensure IPO bid details column is checked.

6) Select the symbol/company in the dropdown.

7) Check your PAN number and enter your application number.

8) Hit the 'get data' button and get your allotment status.





Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

Advertisement

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.