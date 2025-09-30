TruAlt Bioenergy IPO: Check application status, odds of allotment, latest GMP & more

TruAlt Bioenergy is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, September 30. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate over latest by Wednesday, October 03. The producer of ethanol and biofuels saw a solid response from the investors.

The IPO of TruAlt Bioenergy was open for bidding between September 25 and September 29, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 472-496 per share with a lot size of 30 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 839.28 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 750 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 18 lakh equity shares worth Rs 89.28 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed 71.92 times, attracting over 22.98 lakh applications and bids worth more than Rs 44,000 crore. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 158.22 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 98.56 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 11 times.

Based on the bidding, here are the odds of allotment for IPO of TruAlt Bioenergy:

Big HNI category: 1 investor out of 24 investors will get 420 shares (Probability: 4.17 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 70 investors will get 420 shares (Probability: 1.43 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 10 investors will get 30 shares. (Probability: 10 per cent)



Karnataka-based TruAlt Bioenergy, incorporated in 2021, is engaged in the production of biofuels, with a primary focus on the ethanol sector. It is one of the largest Ethanol producers in India based on installed capacity of 2,000 kilo litres per day (KLPD). Its business operations span across ethanol production and compressed biogas (CBG) production.

The grey market premium of TruAlt Bioenergy has dropped slightly, thanks the recent muted listing and fragile market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 100 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of more than 20 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 110 when the IPO ran for bidding.

DAM Capital Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers for TruAlt Bioenergy IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Credit of shares and/or initiation of refund shall be done on Wednesday, October 01. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Friday, October 3 as the listing date.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of TruAlt Bioenergy, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select TruAlt Bioenergy Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit Search to know your allotment status.