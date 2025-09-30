Advance Agrolife IPO kick-off for bidding today: Should you subscribe to it

The IPO of Advance Agrolife has kicked-off for bidding on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The agrochemical player is offering its shares in the range of Rs 95-100 apiece. Investors can make bids for a minimum of 150 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue will close for bidding on Friday, October 03.

Advance Agrolife is looking to raise a total of Rs 192.86 crore via IPO, which is entirely a fresh share sale of up to 1,92,85,720 equity shares. The net proceeds from the issue shall be utilized towards funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Brokerage firms, tracking the issue, remain largely positive on the issue.

“Advance Agrolife is valued at a P/E of 18 times based on FY25 earnings, which is cheaper compared to the industry average,” said BP Equities. “We believe that its superior return ratios and strong margins, positions it ahead of peers, enabling it to capitalize on structural industry tailwinds and drive sustainable growth,” it added with ‘subscribe’ rating for a medium to long-term period.

Incorporated in 2002, Jaipur-based Advance Agrolife is engaged in the manufacturing of a wide range of agrochemical products that support the entire lifecycle of crops. The company's products are used in cultivating major cereals, vegetables, and horticultural crops across both Kharif and Rabi seasons in India.

Advance Agrolife raised a total of Rs 57.76 crore from nine anchor investors as it allocated 57.76 lakh equity shares at Rs 100 apiece. Its anchor book included names like Wealthwave Capital Trust, Meru Investment Fund, Aidos India Fund, Pine Oak Global Fund, Astorne Capital VCC, Santosh Industries, Shine Star Build-cap, Sunrise Investment Trust, Venus Investment VCC.

Advance Agrolife has obtained 410 generic registrations, 380 formulation grade registrations and 30 technical grade registrations for agrochemical products as of March 2025 which are sold to marquee customers. It had a total installed capacity of 89,900 MTPA and plans to expand its technical grade manufacturing capabilities by setting up a backward integration facility at Gidhani, Rajasthan, said SBI Securities.

“The issue is valued at a P/E multiple of 25.1 times and EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.1 times on post-issue capital. Between FY23-FY25, the company has delivered Revenue, Ebitda and PAT CAGR of 12.4 per cent, 37.9 per cent and 31.3 per cent, respectively. We maintain a ‘neutral’ view and would like to monitor the performance of the company vis-à-vis its major peers post listing,” it said.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, Advance Agrolife reported a net profit of Rs 25.64 crore with a revenue of Rs 502.88 crore. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 24.73 crore with a revenue of Rs 457.21 crore for the year 2023-24. At current valuations, the company commands a market capitalization of Rs 643 crore.

Advance Agrolife has reserved 30,000 equity shares for its eligible employees who will get a discount of Rs 5 apiece. Of the net issue, 50 per cent of the offer for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) , while retail investors and non-institutional investors will have 35 per and 15 per cent allocation in the issue, respectively.

Unlike traditional agrochemical players, Advance Agrolife differentiates itself with a broad, diversified product portfolio, an asset-light operational model, and strong emphasis on R&D-backed product development. Its ability to deliver innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable formulations has positioned it as a trusted partner for distributors and institutional buyers, said Ventura Securities.

The company has demonstrated robust growth. Ebitda margins improved from to 9.5 per cent in FY25 YTD, while net profit margins expanded to over 5 per cent during the same period. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) remained above 30 per cent, and Return on Equity (ROE) peaked at 32.9 per cent in FY24, reflecting strong operational efficiency and disciplined capital management, it said with a ‘subscribe’ rating.

The company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 15 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 15 per cent for the investors. Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed at both BSE and NSE, with Wednesday, October 8, 2025 as the tentative date of listing.