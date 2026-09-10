Veegaland Developers IPO opens: Should you subscribe? Check price band, reviews, GMP, risks & more



What is the business profile of Vegaland Developers?

Incorporated in 2007, Ernakulam, Kerala-based Veegaland Developers is engaged in real estate development, focusing on residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. The company undertakes planning, construction, and execution of property developments. It emphasizes quality construction, modern design, and timely project delivery.

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Who are anchor investors in the Veegaland Developers IPO?

Ahead of its IPO, Veegaland Developers raised Rs 63 crore from 10 anchor investors as it allocated 45,00,000 equity shares at Rs 140 apiece. Its anchor book included names like EQ India Fund, Taurus MF, Innovative Vision Fund, Visionary Value Fund, VBCube Ventures Trust, Tiger Strategies Fund, CP Capital, Swyom India Alpha Fund and more.



What is retail and HNI allocation in Veegaland Developers IPO?

Veegaland Developers has reserved 50 per cent shares for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors will get 15 per cent of allocation. Retail investors will have 35 per cent reservation in the IPO.



What is the financial performance of Veegaland Developers?

Veegaland Developers reported a net profit at Rs 26.61 crore with a revenue of Rs 254.16 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2026. It clocked a net profit of Rs 20.43 crore with a revenue of Rs 196.22 crore for the financial year 2024-25. Its RoE and RoCE stood at 16.02 per cent and 11.89 per cent, respectively as of March 31, 2026 while debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.32 times.

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What is the current GMP and market capitalization of Veegaland Developers IPO?

At the upper end of its IPO price band, Veegaland Developers in commanding a market capitalization close to Rs 682.50 crore. Last Heard, Veegaland Developers was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 30-33 apeice, suggesting a listing gains of around 21-24 per cent for the investors.



Who are the lead managers and registrar of Veegaland Developers IPO?

Cumulative Capital is the sole book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on September 18, Friday.



What are the key positive for Veegaland Developers IPO?

According to the brokerage firms, strong execution and sales record, healthy project pipeline, strong growth in revenue and profitability, strong pre-sale momentum, improving premiumization, strong return ratios, debt-light balance sheet, and opportunities in the Kerala's real estate opportunity.



What are the key concerns/risks for Veegaland Developers IPO?

However, the flag risks like 100 per cent concentration in Kerala, weak operating cash-flows, high working capital intensity, execution and approval risks, premium segment concentration and aggrestive valuations leave limited room for short gains.



What brokerage firms say about the IPO of Veegaland Developers?

Analysts from brokerage firms like Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd, Swastika Investmart, Arihant Capital Markets Ltd, Ventura, Choice Broking and Geojit Investments have a 'subscribe' rating for the issue for a long-term. However, SBI Securities remain 'neutral' on the issue.