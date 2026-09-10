Maharashtra’s DELTA Act explained: How tokenising land could change property ownership and unlock dormant wealth

What is land tokenisation?

At its core, tokenisation involves representing an asset digitally using blockchain-based technology. In the context of Maharashtra’s proposed DELTA framework, the focus is on creating the legal architecture for the digitisation and exchange of land-token assets.

The announcement, however, does not provide details on how individual land parcels would be tokenised, how tokens would correspond to legal ownership, or how they would be transferred or traded. These operational aspects would depend on the framework eventually established under the proposed Act.

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Why is Maharashtra looking at tokenisation?

Land and other immovable assets represent substantial wealth, but Fadnavis argued that a significant part of this wealth can remain economically underutilised. Tokenisation, according to the Maharashtra government’s stated vision, could help make such assets more transparent and potentially more liquid.

The broader objective is to democratise ownership, capital and opportunity. Fadnavis linked this ambition to India’s digital payments transformation, saying, “UPI democratized transactions. The next generation of fintech must democratize credit, intelligence, ownership, and opportunity.”

This places tokenisation within a larger evolution of India’s fintech ecosystem—from making payments easier to potentially transforming how financial and physical assets are represented and accessed.

What could change for property owners?

If the proposed framework successfully establishes a legally recognised system for tokenised assets, property could potentially become part of a more digitally enabled financial ecosystem. It could improve the way information and transactions around assets are managed, while creating new possibilities for accessing previously dormant economic value.

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However, the DELTA Act is currently being positioned as an architecture and legal framework, rather than a fully operational tokenised property market. The announcement does not specify the exact rights attached to tokens, mechanisms for fractional ownership, trading platforms, taxation or investor protection.

The initiative also reflects Maharashtra’s broader push to position itself at the intersection of fintech, blockchain and emerging technologies. At GFF 2026, speakers emphasised that trusted infrastructure, responsible adoption, security and inclusion would be critical to India’s ability to lead in next-generation finance.