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Cupid's Aditya Kumar Halwasiya ups stake again; buys 15 lakh shares

Cupid's Aditya Kumar Halwasiya ups stake again; buys 15 lakh shares

CUPID279.70(1.78%)

This is Halwasiya's second disclosed purchase in Cupid in September. Last month, the company had also informed the stock exchanges about share purchases made by him through open market transactions.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 5:03 PM IST
Cupid's Aditya Kumar Halwasiya ups stake again; buys 15 lakh sharesFollowing the transaction, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya's personal shareholding in Cupid rose to 33.80 per cent.

Cupid Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya has further raised his stake in the company by acquiring 15,00,000 shares through an open market transaction, according to an exchange filing made by the company after market hours on Wednesday.

The acquisition represents 0.11 per cent of Cupid's total equity. Following the transaction, Halwasiya's personal shareholding in the company rose to 33.80 per cent, while the aggregate shareholding of the promoter and promoter group increased to 46.75 per cent.

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This is Halwasiya's second disclosed purchase in Cupid in September. Last month, the company had also informed the stock exchanges about share purchases made by him through open market transactions.

Separately, Cupid recently informed the stock exchanges that its 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on September 22, 2026.

Cupid Q1 results

Cupid reported a strong financial performance for the June quarter of FY27. Its net profit surged 194 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 44.15 crore, compared with Rs 15.01 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total income increased 142 per cent YoY to Rs 156.98 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 59.80 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA zoomed 265 per cent YoY to Rs 60.06 crore from Rs 16.47 crore.

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The company's EBITDA margin improved to 39 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 28 per cent in Q1 FY26.

Cupid share price

Cupid shares rose 1.58 per cent to close at Rs 279.60 on Wednesday. With this, the multibagger stock has gained 204.91 per cent over the past six months.

The securities of Cupid are currently placed under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework on both BSE and NSE. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

Cupid is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of male and female condoms, water-based personal lubricants and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits. It also has a portfolio of Consumer Healthcare and FMCG products.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 5:03 PM IST
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