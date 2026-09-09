Cupid's Aditya Kumar Halwasiya ups stake again; buys 15 lakh shares

This is Halwasiya's second disclosed purchase in Cupid in September. Last month, the company had also informed the stock exchanges about share purchases made by him through open market transactions.

Separately, Cupid recently informed the stock exchanges that its 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on September 22, 2026.

Cupid Q1 results

Cupid reported a strong financial performance for the June quarter of FY27. Its net profit surged 194 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 44.15 crore, compared with Rs 15.01 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total income increased 142 per cent YoY to Rs 156.98 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 59.80 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA zoomed 265 per cent YoY to Rs 60.06 crore from Rs 16.47 crore.

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The company's EBITDA margin improved to 39 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 28 per cent in Q1 FY26.

Cupid share price

Cupid shares rose 1.58 per cent to close at Rs 279.60 on Wednesday. With this, the multibagger stock has gained 204.91 per cent over the past six months.

The securities of Cupid are currently placed under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework on both BSE and NSE. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

Cupid is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of male and female condoms, water-based personal lubricants and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits. It also has a portfolio of Consumer Healthcare and FMCG products.