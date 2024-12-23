Ventive Hospitality, Senores Pharma, Carraro IPO: Day 2 subscriptions & GMPs for 3 issues

Amid the ongoing flurry of IPOs, three issues- Ventive Hospitality, Senores Pharmaceuticals and Carraro India- which opened for bidding on Friday, December 20, are eyeing to cumulatively raise more than Rs 3,432.11 crore. All five issues will conclude on Tuesday, December 24. Here's their Day 2 subscription status and GMPs for these three IPOs:

Ventive Hospitality IPO

Pune-based Ventive Hospitality is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 610-643 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 23 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 1,600 crore, which is entirely a fresh share sale of up to 2,48,83,358 equity shares.



According to the data, the investors made bids for 1,52,72,023 equity shares, or 1.06 times, compared to the 1,44,34,453 equity shares offered for the subscription by 2.40 pm on Monday, December 23. The company's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 25-30, suggesting a more than 4-5 per cent listing pop for the investors.



The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 1.43 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 82 per cent . Portion for employees was booked 3.96 times and the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 1.05 times as of the time.



Carraro India IPO

Pune-based Senores Pharmaceuticals is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 668-704 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 21 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 1,250 crore, which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS)of up to 1,77,55,680 equity shares by the promoter of the company.



According to the data, the investors made bids for 24,01,854 equity shares, or 18 per cent, compared to the 1,30,98,803 equity shares offered for the subscription by 2.45 pm on Monday, December 23. The company's wsa commanding no premium in the grey market since the announcement of the issue.



The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 31 per cent, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 14 per cent. However, the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was yet to see any bids as of the same time.



Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO

Ahmedabad-based Senores Pharmaceuticals is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 372-391 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 38 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 582.11 crore, which includes a fresh share sale of up to Rs 500 crore and OFS of up to 21 lakh equity shares.



According to the data, the investors made bids for 8,90,38,028 equity shares, or 10.43 times, compared to the 85,34,681 equity shares offered for the subscription by 2.40 pm on Monday, December 23. The company's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 220, suggesting a more than 55 per cent listing pop for the investors.



The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 28.62 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 18.44 times. Portion for employees was booked 6.97 times and the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 32 per cent as of the time.