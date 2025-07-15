Business Today
News
markets
ipo corner
WeWork India Management, an Indian flexible workspace sector, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to proceed with its IPO.

Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 15, 2025 12:12 PM IST
WeWork India receives Sebi's approval to launch IPO; check details

WeWork India Management, a player in India's flexible workspace sector, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to proceed with its initial public offering (IPO). The planned IPO involves an offer for sale (OFS) consisting of up to 43,753,952 equity shares.

The OFS includes a significant portion of shares from key stakeholders, with Embassy Buildcon LLP, the promoter selling shareholder, offering up to 33,458,659 equity shares. Additionally, 1 Ariel Way Tenant Limited, an investor selling shareholder, is offering up to 10,295,293 equity shares.

JM Financial, ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and 360 ONE WAM have been appointed as the Book Running Lead Managers for this issue. This ensures a robust management team guiding the IPO process.

WeWork India benefits from its strong brand recognition, largely due to its exclusive licensing of the WeWork brand in India. This association has attracted global companies, including Amazon Web Services, JP Morgan, Warner Bros. Discovery, Deutsche Telekom, and Grant Thornton, fostering long-term relationships.

WeWork India is predominantly owned by the Embassy Group, a leading real estate developer in India. The Embassy Group has developed over 85 million square feet of commercial real estate and is a sponsor of Embassy REIT, Asia’s largest office REIT by leasable area. The company operates primarily in major cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, and maintains high-quality workspaces with approximately 93% of its portfolio comprising Grade A properties.

The company currently operates 59 centres across Tier 1 Indian cities, offering 94,440 desks within a total leaseable area of 6.48 million square feet. This extensive network underscores the company's significant presence in the Indian market, aligning with the global standards set by the WeWork brand.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 12:12 PM IST
